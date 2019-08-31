Jo Swinson joins Judicial Review of prorogation launched by Gina Miller, with Sir John Major and Tom Watson

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has added her name to the legal challenge from Gina Miller aimed to prevent Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament. This follows yesterday’s High Court announcement that the case would be considered.

Jo Swinson said:

The attempt to shut down Parliament is an anti-democratic, authoritarian power grab by Boris Johnson, who wants to silence the people and their representatives. The Liberal Democrats are doing all we can, both in the courts and in Parliament, to prevent both the shut down of our democracy and a No Deal Brexit. That’s why I’ll be joining the High Court Judicial Review launched by Gina Miller.

The Judicial Review was launched in the High Court by Gina Miller earlier this week.

The legal team assisting Gina Miller comprises City law firm Mishcon de Reya and Blackstone Chambers, including Blackstone silk Tom Hickman, and David Pannick QC.

It was announced yesterday that Sir John Major has also signed the legal challenge following warnings in July that he would be prepared to seek a judicial review if Boris Johnson attempted to suspend Parliament.

Later in the day Tom Watson tweeted that he is joining the same review effort:

Proroguing Parliament is an unprecedented affront to democracy. The rights and freedoms of our citizens have been vandalised. I will be joining the Judicial Review launched in the High Court by Gina Miller and supported by John Major. My full statement… pic.twitter.com/lRryvUK1P2 — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) August 30, 2019

In a separate legal move, Jo Swinson is one of 75 MPs challenging Johnson’s prorogation in Scotland:

75 MPs, including me, have put forward a legal challenge to the PM’s #Parliamentshutdown. Although the judge has refused a temporary halt to the Prime Minister’s plans, I welcome the news that the full hearing has been brought forward to Tuesday next week. https://t.co/TCgA3O2doI — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) August 30, 2019

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.