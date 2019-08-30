How Continental Europeans view proroguing Parliament and abandoning EU inhabitants of the UK

In my earlier June 17th LDV piece on the concept of proroguing Parliament I reminded readers that the last person on the continent trying to disband a sitting EU parliament was the fascist colonel Tejero who in February 1981 entered the plenary session of the Cortes to disband at gunpoint the Spanish parliament finishing Spain’s transition to a full constitutional democracy.

To give you a flavour of how proroguing is seen here, a small list of continental heads of government who disbanded parliament to get their way without hindrance:

Napoleon in 1799 fled Egypt to conduct a Paris military coup (with grenadiers intimidating parliamentarians in their session) on “18-19 Brumaire” (November) to make himself “First Consul” under a constitution without Civil Rights. Making his brother king of the Dutch vassal “Batavian Republic” in 1806, he eliminated the last vestiges of its parliament. And Napoleon’s nephew in 1851 did the same with the French parliament, eliciting the famous Karl Marx pamphlet.

Mussolini grabbed power from a string of Liberal governments in 1922, and in combination with conservative politicians had a law adopted in 1923 by a divided parliament giving him an absolute majority after the 1924 elections. The Socialist MP Mateotti protesting over electoral fraud was immediately killed.

These examples give you a picture of how “positive” prorogation is seen on the continent.

Now that the Dutch and other continental parliaments resume work (the Dutch reconvene 3 September, our King’s Speech coinciding with Jo’s Leaders speech at conference, 17 September), they are disturbed by Johnson’s prorogation, and at the same time very alarmed at Home Secretary Patel’s total betrayal of all EU inhabitants of the UK now that a No Deal exit draws near.

The London correspondent of the Telegraaf newspaper (one of the five national Dutch newspapers with 400,000 subscribers) Joost van Mierlo wrote in his column being gobsmacked when Patel said on 19 August that in case of No Deal, all rights of EU inhabitants will be annihilated on 1 November. You see the same furious astonishment from the pressure group The3Million in their opinion piece (updated after a Home Office reaction) in The New European, 22 August about this message.

Of the 3 million EU inhabitants, only 1 million have now received their Settlement papers. But the BBC writes that the Advertising Standards Authority and the Commons Home Affairs Committee recently both slammed the Home Office advice/advertising on the “Settlement Scheme” as misleading, and the application procedure/websites as full of technical glitches and problems. Van Mierlo says that the telephone app for applying works only with Android phones, NOT with I-phones (50% of the market); the Home Office promises I-phones will get one before New Year’s Eve, 60 days after Brexit. And the glitches get worse after that start. Van Mierlo, like over a million EU inhabitants, thought he had until December 202 to finish his Settlement application procedure; but now can do nothing because Home Office websites are inundated by panicked EU citizens.

Both the Commons Committee and The3Million feel the xenophobic “Hostile Environment” that victimised the Windrush West Indians will wreak havoc among the disenfranchised EU inhabitants.

And with parliament prorogued, no remedy there.

No European government will take that lying down.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.