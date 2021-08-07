Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey: Johnson’s refusal to self isolate “Barnard Castle on steroids”

By | Sat 7th August 2021 - 10:38 am

Boris Johnson’s blatant avoidance of self isolation as a staffer who tested positive for Covid further undermines confidence in this Government.

I feel sorry for anyone who has to be around him over the next few days. He could pass a potentially deadly virus on to them or ultimately their vulnerable relatives. It is an anxious time for them.

The Guardian has the story and Ed Davey’s reacton:

The group were tested upon landing, and the official’s result was positive so they went into isolation. Some whose result came back negative were told to make their own way home, while others, including Johnson, finished the tour. The prime minister was then pictured meeting the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, and the Conservative MP Andrew Bowie.

Johnson and several members of the No 10 contingent are not isolating – but a government source said “the whole lot should be”. The Downing Street spokesperson also refused to say if he had been tested since the positive case was discovered.

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, also called on Johnson to confirm he had not been asked to isolate again. Referring to the excuse Dominic Cummings used for breaking lockdown rules last spring, Davey said of the prime minister: “If it turns out he has scorned his own government’s policy on self-isolation again, the public reaction will be Barnard Castle on steroids.”

This is the second time in 3 weeks that the PM has tried to get away with not isolating after being in contact with someone who has tested positive. It’s not acceptable. If anyone becomes ill as a result of his behaviour, then he will have to take responsibility.

This comes close on the heels of the story about Alok Sharma, our climate change minister, dotting back and forth around red list countries and not quarantining despite being in risky situations of indoor mixing.

Christine Jardine was unimpressed:

This lot may appear like nothing can get them, but the tide on these things can turn very quickly. We really shouldn’t be happy with a government that has as dodgy a record on ethical processes as this lot have, whether it’s awarding government contracts to friends and family of ministers to flouting rules that the rest of us have to deal with – and which are in place to keep us safe.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Barry Lofty 7th Aug '21 - 10:56am

    It is good job Johnson continually wears a hi viz jacket on his permanent daily self promotion tour of the country, at least we can see him from a distance and be able to keep well away from him?

  • Brad Barrows 7th Aug '21 - 11:29am

    Now we know why Johnson did not want to visit Nicola Sturgeon…imagine the fall out if he ended up giving her covid because he was not self-isolating when he should…

  • Jenny Barnes 7th Aug '21 - 11:39am

    There are people who believe thay have the right to make the laws which should not constrain themselves and the rest who don’t make the laws but are constrained by them.

