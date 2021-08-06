Is there really a Climate Emergency?

The science seems clear – the answer is yes. The reason for the question mark is that there is so little evidence of emergency action.

Our Parish Council, like many others, has declared a climate emergency, and we are doing what we can, but it isn’t much. In the UK the big decisions rest with Boris Johnson.

Johnson’s trade deals mean that we are importing more and more food and consumer goods from countries that do not respect the environment. We are building new houses on green fields. Our roads get busier and our government is building more. The Tories will do a few green things to win votes but have no proper plan for zero carbon.

Turning to the other parties, Labour, the LibDems and the Greens compete to provide the most compelling environmental narrative. Many environmentally concerned voters recognise that Climate Change is the biggest issue facing mankind, but don’t know who to vote for. Their votes are split between the opposition parties.

The disastrous consequences of splitting the environmental vote are best illustrated by the pivotal US Presidential election of 2000. Al Gore, who was a committed environmental campaigner and subsequently won the Nobel prize for his efforts, was standing for the Democrats against George W Bush. Sadly, the Green Party also stood a candidate.

The election was the closest in US history. Everything hung on the result in Florida, where the Greens attracted 97,000 environmentally concerned voters. This swung the result to Bush, who beat Gore by a margin of only 537 votes (.009%) and thus became President.

Once in power Bush abandoned the Kyoto protocols and promoted the interests of oil companies. He served 2 terms and the delay made the fight against climate change hugely more difficult.

The lessons can be read across to UK elections. Is the pro-environment vote going to be split here?

Serious climate change is now inevitable and seems likely to become catastrophic without action. We need massive investment, big lifestyle changes, and geo-engineering to mitigate the effects of the mess we have made so far and preserve what we can of our planet. The longer we delay action, the fewer options for our children.

Effective action will need a properly agreed international plan, with lots of money and shared power to enforce it if necessary.

The nationalist government of Johnson seems ill-suited to international action. Their voters put the short term interests of the UK first. They hate sharing power. They have soured relations with our democratic neighbours. Their rich backers can dodge climate change by moving to other parts of the world, and don’t want to pay taxes to solve the problems of ordinary families.

The UK is a key battlefield in a globally important war of ideas. If we can defeat Johnson’s nationalists here and replace it with a government that supports international collaboration, the future will look a lot brighter.

So, how can we do that? Not, for sure, by splitting the environmental vote three ways in each constituency. Please can we stop fighting Labour and the Greens, who are equally concerned about this terrible emergency. We need to organise to sink Johnson at the next General Election, take power and play our part in effective international action.

* Cllr John Shoesmith has been a party member for five years. He was elected onto Duffield Parish Council in 2019, when the Liberal Democrats went from zero to six members, displacing the Conservatives.