Johnson: Imperious, impervious and delusional

Our prime minister is beleaguered, only he doesn’t know it. He told the press pack in Rwanda that he intended to remain as prime minister until the mid-2030s. With members of his cabinet scheming against him and negative approval ratings in opinion polls, that looks unlikely.

Both Johnson and some Conservative MPs are in denial about the message sent by the government by the public in Thursday’s twin by-election defeats. At least two of Tory MPs have blamed the Tiverton and Honiton defeat on the “girls” (MPs to you and me) that shopped Neil Parish for his tractor porn antics in the chamber. Another said they didn’t see the defeat coming because “people were lying on the doorsteps”. How out of touch can the Tories be?

Other MPs recognised that the bond of trust has been broken between the prime minister, the Conservative party and the voters: “People think he’s a liar and a shady bugger.”

As Richard Foord said on Thursday: “It’s time for Boris Johnson to go. And go now.” The departure of the “shady bugger” is long overdue.

To quote Ed Davey: “Over the past year discontent with Boris Johnson has risen just like the cost of living crisis.” At the beginning of this month, only 24% of voters thought Boris Johnson was doing a good job as prime minister with 69% thinking he was doing a bad job. At the height of Johnson’s popularity in April 2020, 66% thought he was doing a good job and only 26% thought he was doing badly.

After the by-election defeats of Thursday, he told BBC Radio 4 Today:

“If you’re saying you want me to undergo some sort of psychological transformation, I think that our listeners would know that is not going to happen.”

"If you're saying you want me to undergo some sort of psychological transformation… that is not going to happen" Boris Johnson is questioned by Mishal Husain about the criticisms of him after the loss of two by-electionshttps://t.co/xu29WPNNms pic.twitter.com/i9aM5nIeZE — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) June 25, 2022

He told the BBC that voters, “were fed up with hearing a lot about me and things I shouldn’t have been doing and stuff that I got wrong” and told Sky News that voters fed up of hearing about things he had “stuffed up”. As always, he missed the irony that if he stood down voters wouldn’t be questioning his fitness to lead.

But the vainglorious Johnson has no intention of going. When asked by reporters whether he would like to serve a full second term in office to 2028 or 2029, he responded: “At the moment I’m thinking actively about the third term and what could happen then, but I will review that when I get to it. The Guardian quotes an ex-cabinet minister who called described the remarks “completely delusional”, along with a senior MP from a Red Wall seat who said Johnson was “showing increasing signs of a bunker mentality and that never ends well.”

Johnson received support for his leadership from just 211 of the 359 Tory MPs in the vote of confidence. He seems to have taken this like a general election result. It is possible to govern the country on a majority but it is much more difficult to govern a party where at least 37% of the MPs think you should go.

The Tories are running out of excuses for showing their leader the door. They have used every excuse in the garbage can as a reason for inaction. Tory MPs said nothing could be done about Johnson until the Metropolitan Police inquiry ended. Until Sue Gray reported. Until the war in Ukraine ended, assuming like Putin that would be soon. That war is unlikely to end soon, just like current war within the Conservative Party. How long before we hear that Boris Johnson can’t go because that would look like a reaction to Richard Foord’s acceptance speech.

After the resounding defeat in Tiverton and Honiton, one ‘veteran backbencher’ said:

“They are going bloody mental on the [Tory] WhatsApp group. We didn’t think for one moment that we were going to lose that. Voters are lying on the doorstep, like they did in 1997.”

It doesn’t matter if voters lied, the Tories have been around long enough to read the runes. But they always fail to do that. Some of Tory MPs retain fossilised attitudes blaming the resignation of Neil Parish on the female MPs who complained. Speaking of Neil Parish’s resignation over reading porn in the Commons, one MP is quoted as saying: “Parish shouldn’t have resigned. He should have just gone away with his wife for a few weeks and then come back to the job. I don’t know why the girls had to speak out like that.” The “girls” are his fellow MPs. Another suggested those MPs that complained about Parish would “feel like a turd in the swimming pool”. Like a turd in a swimming pool, such comments want to make me throw up.

The pollsters are clear that Thursday’s defeats for the Conservatives are not mid-term blues. They are the result of the malaise within the party and a government headed by Boris Johnson.

One minister summed up the current mood:

“The bond of trust is broken between the PM and the party and the PM and the voters. He got Brexit done, he handled Covid fine and got the vaccine programme and he’s done well on Ukraine but people think he’s a liar and a shady bugger and that’s binary, it’s black and white. Nothing about the cost of living is going to change that.”

The Conservative party that has lost its way and will perhaps need, as Michael Hesletine suggests, a period in opposition to heal its wounds.

Boris Johnson is deluded, impervious to criticism and imperious in his ambitions. The only people who can get rid of him at this stage are the Tories. If they followed their instincts, they would act for the sake of their party even if they are not prepared to act for the sake of our country.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.