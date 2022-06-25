Is GDP almost everything?

In 1968, Bobby Kennedy made a much-celebrated speech in which he denigrated Gross National Product (GNP, now usually replaced by Gross Domestic Product, GDP) as a measure of America’s well-being. He said:

…[it] counts air pollution and cigarette advertising, and ambulances to clear our highways of carnage. It counts special locks for our doors and the jails for the people who break them … Yet [it] does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate or the integrity of our public officials … it measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile …

Financial Times columnist Janan Ganesh voices his disdain for this view in a recent article:

Yes – GDP is almost everything: The recession should kill oﬀ the romantic idea that growth is a mixed blessing.

He says, rightly, that wealthy countries tend to do better on indicators such as homicide rates than poor countries. Yes, poor countries do badly on a range of social indicators. But Kennedy was talking only about America. The richer we are, the less an increase in wealth boosts our well-being.

Ganesh also says:

The looming recession will be painful. But it will also drive a certain kind of post-materialist humbug from polite discourse. Growth will be harder to dismiss as a bean counter’s tawdry obsession when there is so little of the stuff to go round.

Yes, growth will be missed if it’s replaced by recession – growth is good for the feel-good factor and not everyone is post-materialist.

Recession would hit poor people in the rich world hard but we don’t need growth to eliminate most rich-world poverty. We just need to be fairer and more generous to people whose earning power is low.

Ganesh doesn’t mention the costs of growth – such as the demise of the stable physical climate in which our civilisations have evolved. We seem to be getting into a zone where we lose our ability to limit global warming and where our physical environment deteriorates eventually to where the present human population can no longer be supported. The change may be so rapid that, for one or more generations, perhaps in most of the world, human life will be nasty, brutish and short. Whatever the scale of the resulting fall in GDP, the decline in human well-being would be catastrophic.

Carbon-neutral GDP growth may sometimes be possible, particularly in poorer countries rich in potential renewable energy. But, worldwide, we have let our carbon emissions persist over the past three decades and we are now in a climate emergency. Only emergency action, probably at the expense of GDP, seems likely to save us from an unfolding catastrophe. Ganesh doesn’t mention this.

Nor does he mention other restrictions on continued rich-world growth. For instance, economic growth depends heavily on growth in productivity. Some activities, such as manufacturing, have more potential for productivity growth than others, such as social care. Sectors with high productivity growth may employ fewer workers rather than boost production, so the overall rate of productivity growth may still be slow.

Rich countries usually grow more slowly than poorer ones. There may be many reasons for this – such as ageing populations, ageing institutions and ageing capital stock. Perhaps in the rich world we can expect only slow growth at best.

Apart from climate, there are other physical constraints on growth – pandemics, for instance, or growing scarcity of critical natural resources and the increasing cost of recovering them.

Then there is the potential for growth in well-being without growth in GDP. Much of our economy is devoted to “zero-sum activity”. Divorce lawyers earn their income by resolving disputes on the allocation of wealth between divorcing couples. One party’s gain is the other party’s loss. The same goes for some commercial lawyers, tax accountants and to a lot of marketing and advertising activity. If we had less of this zero-sum activity, more of our GDP could arise from activity which actually increases overall well-being.

We need to focus efforts on increasing well-being, not increasing GDP. Ganesh’s article doesn’t help.

* John Medway has been a Liberal Democrat member since the merger in 1988 and was an SDP councilor before that. He has an active interest in the economics of sustainability and is on the Executive of the Liberal Democrat Social Democrat Group.