Roe vs Wade struck out as illiberal forces gain ground

There was no surprise about yesterday’s decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the historic Roe vs Wade decision. The ruling, which ended half a century of constitutional protection for abortion, had been leaked the beginning of May. The ruling, from which three Democrat judges dissented, is expected to further divide the nation ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The verdict does not make abortion illegal in the USA but it does allow individual states to pass their own laws restricting abortion to the earliest weeks of pregnancy or situations such as rape.

The ruling is likely to stoke further tensions in a country that is increasingly polarised. It could also presage the overturning of other rights such as same sex marriage and access to contraception.

The Roe vs Wade decision dates to 1973, three years before Liberal MP David Steel introduced the Abortion Act as a private members bill in the House of Commons. Lord Steel has since argued for further liberation of the law. But abortion remains controversial in the UK with regular protests outside abortion clinics.

Abortion will legal in some more liberal states, including California where Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday to protect state abortion providers from liability when patients travel from states with a ban or restrictions in place. California, Oregon and Washington have issued a commitment to enshrine abortion rights across the west coast shortly after the ruling.

In other states, such as Louisiana and Missouri, abortion has already been restricted by laws automatically triggered by the cancellation of Row vs Wade. The Washington Post predicts that 13 states are likely to ban abortion immediately using trigger laws. These were joined by a further 13 states in asking the Supreme Court to strike out Wade leading to yesterday’s verdict. The i has a list of states likely to implement restrictions.

Abortion has long been a fault line in America politics. President Biden, a deeply religious Catholic, said the verdict stunned him:

State laws banning abortion are taking effect today – some of them so extreme that women can be punished for protecting their own health, even in cases of rape and incest. The health and lives of millions of women are at risk. pic.twitter.com/wRGtHGgoWp — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Former President Obama said the Supreme Court has “relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues:

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

However, former President Donald Trump told Fox News: “This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” adding “God made the decision.”

There are health implications in restricting access to abortion. Costs and access to health care are major factors in the high rate of maternal deaths in the USA, where women have the highest rate of maternal deaths among high income countries – 23.8 maternal deaths for every 100,000 births compared to 6.5 in the UK. Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women (55.3 per 100,000). Academic have warned that abortion bans will increasing the maternal mortality.

Access to abortion around the world is varied: “Countries like the US, Poland and Russia are taking steps backward [but] gains are being made in places such as Ireland, Colombia and Argentina.” The United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) fears that more unsafe abortions will occur around the world leading to more preventable deaths if other nations follow the US lead of restricting abortion.

The Supreme Court tilted to the right after Donald Trump appointed three right-leaning judges, who of all supported yesterday’s ruling. The court opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito Jr. who wrote that if women don’t like the decision to give states the power to decide whether to allow abortions, then they should vote. The dissenting Democrats said:

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens. [The ruling] says that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of.”

The fundamentalist approach the Supreme Court is taking to the Constitution and Bill of Rights has been seen in two recent cases. On Thursday, swept aside limits on carrying a concealed gun in public in New York. Last December, it refused to suspend a Texas law that pays a bounty to citizens who prosecute mothers who go out of state for an abortion.

Democrats fear Friday’s ruling on Row vs Wade could embolden the Supreme Court to repeal other liberal measures on same-sex marriage and contraception. There fears also that the reputation of the court itself could be undermined.

There were protests across the USA yesterday as well as rallies in support of the verdict (along with expressions of outrage at Glastonbury). Politicians are already signalling that this will be an issue in the midterm elections though they may find voters more concerned about rising fuels prices and the cost of living.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.