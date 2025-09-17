Keep calm and carry on urgently re-arming 

Is our Party facing up better than others to the high cost of the UK re-arming? l have recently seen senior Lib Dems whom I rate highly, saying (in their own words but probably echoing the similar thoughts of many senior Lib Dem colleagues) :-

‘We support the aim, demanded by Donald Trump, of spending 3.5% of our GDP on defence, with an additional 1.5% on ancillary spending – but that is as long as we can have until 2035 to achieve this – and as long as we won’t be required to reduce spending on the NHS or welfare as a result.”

You can see where they’re coming from with this mindset (shared by many Labour MPs), not only because the latter are our two cherished spending priorities but also because everyone knows that whichever Party sticks its head above the parapet first over the cost of re-arming, is likely, except in the long term, to get its head shot off by voters.

This is because (for the same reason) voters haven’t been prepared yet. Living in a nationwide bubble of self-deception is more comfortable, with leaders and led relying on each other’s lack of realism.

The best way round ‘ostrich’ thinking on this supremely important issue is for:

The Lib Dems to say to Keir Starmer, privately : “lf you tell the voters the truth” [ending the current institutional deceit], “we will then openly back you up and not cheaply and cynically undermine you over your courageous stand.” Us to urge Labour, in the same confidential communication, to coordinate with EU Governments about ‘coming out’ with their own voters, saying the same thing to them at the same time as we and Labour proclaim it in the UK.

George Cunningham, ex-Army Officer and one of our Party’s most persuasive spokespeople on the threat posed by Putin to Western Europe, is right to have been saying, for some time now that we have to plug whatever gaps in our defence we can by around 2027.

Expecting Putin to give NATO until 2035 is, as recognised by many in Liberal Democrat Friends of Ukraine (LDFoU) and our sister Party `Affiliated Organisation’ (AO) Liberal Democrat Friends of the Armed Forces, a pipedream.

Putin will obviously want to strike while we’re not ready and while he has, in Trump, a weak, often Russophile, US President, with a vast ego, who dreams of being one of a few `kings’ apportioning the world between them.

Putin is already openly ratcheting up towards this with his subtly graded but nonetheless clear, attack, on 9-10 September, on Poland, a leading NATO country on too widespread a scale for meek, timid, Trump to justifiably say that `It could have been a mistake.’ Putin is aggressively testing the West’s resolve.

Lib Dem Friends of Ukraine is well placed to help with inspiring the fightback, fired up by Ed Davey’s fearless lead over this since the July 2024 General Election. Our brilliant and tireless Acting Chair Rosemary Thomas is a former British Ambassador to Belarus, now retired – it’s such a privilege for our AO to have her in that role. Our membership includes strong-minded Ukrainians.

Another member of our LDFoU Executive, David Lewis, a former British Police Inspector, has made fifteen working trips to Ukraine over the past nearly three years with the `Ethical Support Alliance’. His main interest areas are in anti-corruption training for future police officers, ethical warfare requirements of the Ukrainian armed forces, veteran support and `boots on the ground’ issues.

The picture, he reports, is of steady resilience, determined resistance, and the maintenance of ‘normal life’ across a large part of the country. This is under appreciated here. People still drive, go to the shops, restaurants where they can afford to, have parties, carry on life. Yes, the daily funerals of the soldiers defending all this are truly awful to witness, but no sense of defeat is detectable.

We should seek to pressure the Government to support as much increased military action as we can. One member of the Sub-Committee supporting me as Military Policy Lead will soon join the RAF. Another is a British Army Reservist. We salute their courage.

LDFoU also has a strong humanitarian side to its work, including campaigning to protect Ukrainian families in the UK (in several cases through our members opening their own homes to accommodate them) with certainty and stability – and strongly supporting the Young Liberals’ pressurising over Ukrainian children’s immigration status here.

The more members LDFoU has within our Party (already over 400), the more, with their much appreciated support, we can achieve.

* Tony Paterson, who has written this article in a personal capacity, is a London Borough of Richmond Councillor. He is Lib Dem Friends of Ukraine’s Military Policy Lead, as well as co-founder of LDFoU, of which he became the first Chair. He is also a member of Liberal Democrat Friends of the Armed Forces. He stood for Parliament against Mrs Thatcher for the Liberal Party in Finchley in 1979.