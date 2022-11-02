Labour join the Tories in trying to remove Young People’s rights

On Monday Keir Starmer had an interview with Mumsnet. He was asked the, by now, depressingly standard question on children and young people having access to treatment and support for gender identity issues. His incompetent response threw every under 16 in the country under the bus.

“I feel very strongly that children shouldn’t be making these very important decisions without the consent of their parents. I say that as a matter of principle. […] We all know what it’s like with teenage children, I feel very strongly about this. This argument that children should make decisions without the consent of their parents is one I just don’t agree with at all.” – Keir Starmer

In a few sentences Starmer committed the Labour party to undoing nearly 40 years of medico-legal practice in the name of appeasing a tiny minority of authoritarians. At a stroke stating he would deny the children and young people of this country access to everything from paracetamol to abortion, vaccination to blood transfusions, if their parents don’t agree they should have access to it.

The right of under 16’s to make decisions about their own medical care without the consent of their parents based on an individual assessment of the child’s ability to understand the risks and possible outcomes of that treatment is governed by a principle called Gillick Competency. It has been used since 1985 in England and Wales (with similar legislation existing in Scotland).

In an ideal world of course children and young people would have the kind of relationships with their parents where they could openly discuss their medical issues. Where their guardians respected their autonomy and right to have different values and beliefs. However, we simply do not live in that world. Should a 14-year-old be forced to have a baby because their parents don’t agree with abortion? No Liberal could honestly answer yes to that but that is the effect of Starmer’s words.

As a lawyer, politician and former DPP Starmer has made himself look either incompetent, foolish or authoritarian (or any combination of the three). If he didn’t realise the effect of what he said he’s incompetent – no competent lawyer should be ignorant of Gillick. If he didn’t realise that’s the path the questioner was leading him down he’s foolish – Trans inclusive feminists have been warning about this exact attack for years and again no competent politician should be able to be led into making statements striking down long-established rights like this. Finally, and most importantly, Starmer genuinely believes what he said then he is dangerously out of touch with the lives many young people are forced to endure and dangerously authoritarian in seeking to curtail these long-held rights.

We cannot deprive young people of the right to make medical decisions simply because their parents or a random stranger they’ve never met might disagree with their choices. We long ago moved away from the idea that parents own their children. Young people will eventually become adults and we have a duty to give them the skills to assess risk and reward in all areas of their lives in a safe, supportive and individualised environment. As Liberals we believe in the right of the individual to have the ultimate say in their own lives. Gillick is one of the best expressions of the rights of the individual to be the owner of their own life and body based on an individualised assessment of understanding and risk. So, as Liberals, we must defend it at all costs – even when we ourselves may disagree with the decision being made we must remember it is not our right to control the bodies of others. Let’s leave taking the power of self-determination away from people for the authoritarians.

* Charley joined the Lib Dems in 2010, has stood in Local elections in Stoke on Trent and London and was PPC for Eltham in the 2019 General Election and a GLA list candidate in 2021. They have been a Youth Worker, Early Years Teaching Assistant and FE College Governor. They are currently an Emergency Services Worker in London and Vice Chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems.