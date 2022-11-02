Simon McGrath

We should be talking about Lib Dem Councils Building new homes 

By | Wed 2nd November 2022 - 2:01 pm

One of the achievements of Lib Dem controlled  Councils  has been a focus on building social and affordable housing – but it’s not one the Party has made much of. Given that access to housing is one of the key issues in our society that seems a  pity.

In York for example the Lib Dem run council is focused  on increasing the number of  affordable homes  – 447 have been delivered in the last 3 years – and the numbers are increasing year or year. The Council is planning to have delivered  no less than 600 affordable  homes in it’s 4 years term and to have done so while protecting the local Green Belt.

Even better many of these are being delivered to ‘Passivhaus ‘ standards meaning that they are  much  better for the environment.

In Kingston we are doing something most Labour councils say is impossible – building new council  housing – and new housing build to the highest environment standards. .As the Portfolio Holder for Housing , Clr Emily  Davey says -“providing homes which meet our residents needs is a priority for us.”

In nearby Sutton, the flagship Lib Dem Council is about to debate a plan for  its council owned ‘St Nicolas Centre ‘ site which it bought last year,  this plan  would  deliver  new retail  and commercial  space  and 400  new homes  – continuing Sutton Council’s great history of delivering housing.

In Portsmouth the Council has a two pronged approach. One one hand they are buying back council housing lost through Right to Buy and on the other they are  building 1,000 new Council homes.

What all these Lib Dem initiatives  have in common is a willingness to innovate and a commitment to building new homes: they are an excellent demonstration of what our Councils can achieve – we should as a Party be talking more about them.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.

2 Comments

  • Chris Cory 2nd Nov '22 - 3:07pm

    Building new social/council housing is indeed an achievement, but “Affordable Housing” is a misnomer. Defined as housing being sold/rented at less than 80% of market value, it is still not affordable for the vast majority.

  • nigel hunter 2nd Nov '22 - 3:32pm

    We do not ‘blow our own trumpet laud enough nation wide .It is time we did.These examples should be advertised throughout the country.I accept ‘affordable’ is a dubious word, but it is a start.The rent for these houses can be reduced if the tenants are on some sort of housing benefit.That way the rent can be affordable to the tenants. Young couples or families could occupy them.In time as income rises full rent can be paid.I trust that 80% value is the price of the house, as built BEFORE housing benefit is applied. That can allow the tenant to pay the rent and ,in time, rise in income to pay the full rent.It is a matter of being innovation and creativity to get around hurdles.

