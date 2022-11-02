We should be talking about Lib Dem Councils Building new homes 

One of the achievements of Lib Dem controlled Councils has been a focus on building social and affordable housing – but it’s not one the Party has made much of. Given that access to housing is one of the key issues in our society that seems a pity.

In York for example the Lib Dem run council is focused on increasing the number of affordable homes – 447 have been delivered in the last 3 years – and the numbers are increasing year or year. The Council is planning to have delivered no less than 600 affordable homes in it’s 4 years term and to have done so while protecting the local Green Belt.

Even better many of these are being delivered to ‘Passivhaus ‘ standards meaning that they are much better for the environment.

In Kingston we are doing something most Labour councils say is impossible – building new council housing – and new housing build to the highest environment standards. .As the Portfolio Holder for Housing , Clr Emily Davey says -“providing homes which meet our residents needs is a priority for us.”

In nearby Sutton, the flagship Lib Dem Council is about to debate a plan for its council owned ‘St Nicolas Centre ‘ site which it bought last year, this plan would deliver new retail and commercial space and 400 new homes – continuing Sutton Council’s great history of delivering housing.

In Portsmouth the Council has a two pronged approach. One one hand they are buying back council housing lost through Right to Buy and on the other they are building 1,000 new Council homes.

What all these Lib Dem initiatives have in common is a willingness to innovate and a commitment to building new homes: they are an excellent demonstration of what our Councils can achieve – we should as a Party be talking more about them.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.