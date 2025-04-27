Labour’s welfare cuts are a choice – Liberal Democrats choose compassion

The welfare cuts – which according to charities are bigger than the Tories’ – are set to impact 15,000 disabled households here in Southwark alone, costing most thousands of pounds a year. That is not what people voted for. That is what Rachel Reeves and the Labour Party has chosen to do.

When people put their cross next to Labour in 2024, they did not vote to push 250,000 disabled people, including 50,000 children, into poverty. But that’s exactly what’s happening – not to fund hospitals, or schools, or social care – but because Labour refuses to tax tech giants and the super-rich.

This wasn’t a mistake. This was a choice.

Here in Southwark, I’ve seen the impact of these decisions firsthand. I’ve knocked on the doors of people waiting on disability assessments for months, carers juggling unpaid work with relentless bureaucracy, and families living with the daily pressure of foodbanks and fuel debt.

And yet, this Labour government is offering nothing but more of the same.

Southwark Labour councillors – who once campaigned against austerity – have twice voted unanimously against Liberal Democrat proposals to push for change. In November, they refused to call on the Government to reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners. Then in March, they rejected our motion to scrap the two-child benefit cap – a cruel and arbitrary limit that is currently affecting 7,670 children in 2,170 families across Southwark.

Nationally, Labour MPs like Diane Abbott have voiced their concern, warning that “there is nothing moral about cutting benefits for what may be up to a million people.” But the front bench isn’t listening – and the poorest are paying the price.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

At the last election, the Liberal Democrats set out the most ambitious anti-poverty welfare platform of any major party. We committed to scrapping the two-child limit and the benefit cap, cutting the Universal Credit wait time from five weeks to five days, and increasing Carer’s Allowance by £20 a week while reforming its eligibility rules. We backed an “essentials guarantee” – ensuring that benefits are actually enough to cover life’s basics.

Our leader, Sir Ed Davey, has been clear: the welfare system must change – yes, to help people into work where possible – but above all to support those who can’t. This government’s refusal to spell out the impact of its cuts is not just damaging – it’s cruel. As Ed said, it is “stirring up fear and anxiety” among the very people it should be protecting.

Labour had a historic mandate to bring hope. Instead, they’ve delivered excuses and austerity-lite.

The Liberal Democrats are now the only party offering a clear, fair and compassionate alternative. We believe in a society where everyone’s dignity is protected – and that belief runs through every policy we fight for, both nationally and locally.

Because poverty is not inevitable. It is a political choice. And we choose to end it.

* Cllr Victor Chamberlain is a Liberal Democrat member of the Local Infrastructure and Net Zero Board at the LGA and is the Leader of the Opposition on Southwark Council.