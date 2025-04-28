Welcome to my day: 28 April 2025 – this time, I’ll give it to someone special?

In July, voters across the country decided that what they wanted more than anything was to give the Conservatives a good electoral kicking. And so they did. In seats where there was an obvious challenger (or at least, where someone could establish themselves as the obvious contender), voters flocked to them. In other seats, where that choice wasn’t really so obvious, they appear to have leant towards Labour based on the national polling figures at the time.

In my own county of Suffolk, that led to Labour victories in places like Suffolk Coastal, where Labour had come fourth in the previous year’s council elections, and Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, where they had no electoral presence outside of Bury St Edmunds itself. The challenge for other parties was to establish themselves as the obvious choice on the ground and, in some places, we/they were successful.

But, as a voter, what do you do when Labour are unpopular too and there isn’t an obvious national choice either? Well, we had a preview of that this week in Suffolk, where all five parties fought the St Johns division by-election as though they meant it. The result:

Labour – 600 votes (28%, -19.7%)

Greens – 458 votes (21.4%, +13.6%)

Reform UK – 442 votes (20.6%, new)

Lib Dems – 323 votes (15.1%, +9.8%)

Conservatives – 318 votes (14.9%, -24.3%)

A traditionally Labour seat where the Conservatives had always been the only serious challengers is now a seat where any of the main five parties might have ambitions to win it next time. It would be fair to say that neither the Greens nor the Liberal Democrats had much of a campaigning presence in the past, and of course Reform are something of a joker, in that they’re often hard to pick up in canvass data. But it does mean that the idea of picking a ward and winning it has a resonance that is stronger than ever. You may not need 40% or more to win – 30% might do it.

All of which makes this week’s local elections virtually impossible to predict on a national basis.

I’m not a fan of the cliché “where we work, we win”, as it isn’t always true, but I’d be the first to acknowledge that, where we don’t work, we don’t win. And so, good luck to all of you out there in the final days of the campaign!

Meanwhile, the past week has seen a further demonstration that Labour’s commitment to human rights isn’t even skin deep. Regardless of your view on trans rights, and I should emphasise at this point that Liberal Democrat Voice takes a pro-Trans rights stance, it is informative to note that, if push comes to shove, the Labour leadership will throw groups who are seen to be electorally unpopular (whether they are or not) under the bus rather than stand up for them. And yes, winning elections is important. But standing for something is even more so.

They might claim to feel worse about it than the Conservatives do, but the effect is the same. Don’t be a minority, don’t be poor, don’t be vulnerable because, ultimately, you’re still dispensable if it might preserve some votes somewhere else.

Our former colleague, the noble Lord Pack, made his maiden speech on Friday, so I’ll be covering that later, and I’ve also got a request for those of you who are town or parish councillors. And so, with that, let Monday commence…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He’s also a surprisingly doting grandfather and great uncle…