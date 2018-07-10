The Voice

Layla Moran: Brexit is a mess and we need a People’s Vote

By | Tue 10th July 2018 - 3:15 pm

Ahead of this afternoon’s Lib Dem Commons debate on the People’s Vote, Layla Moran has been on Victoria Derbyshire to talk about what a mess Brexit is turning out to be, how people didn’t really know at the time of the referendum exactly what it was going to mean and how we need a People’s Vote on the deal.

See a clip here.

Or watch on iPlayer here.

  • William Fowler 10th Jul '18 - 4:32pm

    Just tuned into the “debate” on TV, hardly anyone in the house of commons… embarrassing!

    Will keep watching in the hope someone says something new…

  • Stimpson 10th Jul '18 - 5:53pm

    Will the Lib Dems support a referendum on joining the TPP (one of May’s plans)?

    I am a strong supporter of the TPP, however I fear that voters will be tricked by populist arguments against it – be it the gutter politics campaign against international arbitration we saw with TTIP and CETA, the predictable moaning about public services being opened up globally to competition, the xenophobic complaints over Visas, Mode 4 immigration and the protectionist and xenophobic complaints over job offshoring. Both the far left – led by Corbyn and backed by the Greens, and the far right (some Brexit Tories and whatever remains of UKIP / EDL / BNP / For Britain will join in this chorus.

    I am concerned that populism will lead to any sort of trade deals being rejected. The public aren’t qualified to understand the issues – the original fault with the referendum, and will resort to supporting populist far right arguments over sovereignty and immigration and populist far left arguments over workers rights and foreign corporations.

    I fear no matter what deals are struck, the same old anti-trade stuck in the mud types will ensure nothing is signed by forcing their extremist views on an unthinking population who are only too happy to flag wave and bash immigrants, corporations, bankers, supranational “elites” and globalisation.

