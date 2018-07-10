David Becket

The Brighton Declaration?

By | Tue 10th July 2018 - 5:15 pm

There is no leadership from the government, the Labour Party and we are not getting through. We are letting a golden opportunity pass by.

Pointing fingers at the government and repeating,  “Exit from Brexit” is not enough. We need a full programme that offers hope.

I am reminded of the golden memories of he most successful campaign I was involved in, the Newbury by-election. This took place when the Tories were in trouble.

A key to this campaign was the Newbury Declaration. a summary of the then current mess and  an offer of hope.

We need a similar declaration now. I give an example below. I call it the Brighton Declaration, ready for Conference, though maybe this is too late.

This is a draft attempt, it could be better but it is a start.

THE BRIGHTON DECLARATION

The government is out of control, divided and arguing in public

The Labour Party is in a world of its own and not offering strong opposition

The country is divided after a referendum that was badly managed, involved a mix of lies and fear and overspending with Russia and right wing elements in the USA interfering

Too many people in the UK are struggling with poor housing, poor services and lack of money.

A small minority are creaming the assets of the country

We have lost our compassion for the underprivileged and those escaping war.

Backed by the right wing press we blame the EU for all of our self-inflicted woes

On the major issue of the day, Brexit, the negotiations are going nowhere

THE COUNTRY NEEDS LEADERSHIP  – LIBERAL DEMOCRATS WILL PROVIDE THAT AND:

Offer a second Brexit referendum when the outcome of negotiations is known and we can see the way ahead.

Ensure that referendum is conducted fairly, no lies, no excessive funding and no foreign interference.

Identify what changes we want in the EU if we remain

Immediately tackle the housing crisis, and in particular the lack of social housing

Ensure that all vacancies are advertised in the UK and not just overseas

Provide more skill training and retraining

Reform the tax system: in particular replace business rates and council tax, to be replaced by a fairer Land Value Taxation, and tackle tax avoidance

Develop a long term funding solution for the NHS and Social Care

Remove the split between NHS funding and Care funding by councils

Develop an economy that tackles climate change

Allow a public company to bid for rail franchises and exercise more control over all companies providing public services

Devolve central spending to regions

Reform parliament, the House of Lords and the voting system

Develop an effective education system with no more free schools and academies 

* David Becket has been a Lib Dem member since 1992 and is a former councillor on Berkshire County Council, West Berkshire Council and Newcastle under Lyme Borough Council

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Becket 10th Jul - 5:23pm
    The vote was more like sending a message of contempt to us rather than a serious debate on policy. It shows how far we have...
  • User AvatarGlenn 10th Jul - 5:18pm
    Frankie Just pointing out that It was the Tories that signed up to the Common Market and then the EU. Also Cameron and Osborne were...
  • User AvatarDav 10th Jul - 4:47pm
    The people will not be a problem at that time. Wow, you couldn't sound more like a movie villain if you tried.
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 10th Jul - 4:32pm
    Just tuned into the "debate" on TV, hardly anyone in the house of commons... embarrassing! Will keep watching in the hope someone says something new...
  • User AvatarArthur Bailey 10th Jul - 4:28pm
    I have, since the referendum, refused to support the Party in their anti Brexit stance, and I make no apology for it, as it is...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 10th Jul - 4:16pm
    Let's assume the Checkers-proposal will be accepted by the EU, and the resulting white paper were the "final deal" to be voted on by the...