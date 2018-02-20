Layla Moran: I almost left the Lib Dems over tuition fees

Yesterday, Layla Moran talked to Julia Hartley-Brewer about that difficult issue of tuition fees.
Referring to the Lib Dem nightmare on the subject, she said that it was horrible and that she had almost left the party over the failure of our MPs to keep the pledge not to vote for any increase in tuition fees that they had signed during the 2010 election.
Looking to the future, Layla spoke of the importance of maintenance grants for poorer students in improving social mobility.
You can listen to her whole interview on the Talk Radio website here.
She added that the system is “broken” but the idea that university should be free for everyone – and that tuition fees should be abolished, an idea propounded by Jeremy Corbyn – is unsustainable.
When asked by Julia why it is sustainable in other countries, Moran said that those countries cap the number of students who go to university, a comment which brought agreement from Julia, who said the idea that 50% of students are suitable for university education is “laughable.”
In terms of specific ways to improve the education system, Moran says we must restore maintenance grants, the means-tested funding provided to poorer students to cover living costs. She also said that we must take greater care of the 50% who don’t go to university, and offer children more information to help them choose their GCSEs.
If universities are administered correctly, Moran said, they can be real engines of social mobility for Britain’s future.
She also spoke of the importance of putting money into the Further Education sector and into schools to drive that improvement in social mobility.
Useful frankness from Layla, one of our best new MPs. I considered leaving the party myself, however as I’d just been elected to the council and our group were happy to express our opposition I didn’t come anywhere near to doing anything.
Not often I agree with Julia Hartley-Brewer, but surely it is time to address the 50% target for university students? It’s a figure Tony Blair plucked out of thin air and there’s little objective justification for it. Germany has managed to abolish tuition fees as they weren’t working for the economy. Students can study for many more years there, however there is a deep-seated culture of attending your local university, staying with family longer so incurring fewer living costs, and having the right students for the economy with academic qualifications held in much higher regard there (any serious national politician is expected to have a doctorate – Dr Merkel’s is in organic chemistry!)
Feels we could learn something there.
As a former voter and supporter, it is with great sadness that I have concluded that the Lid-Dems are viewed as untrustworthy by the great majority of the electorate. The Party allowed itself to be run like a personal fiefdom by Clegg ( I have respect for him as an individual) so after the Coalition, the student fees, the Local Housing Allowance, the evil Welfare Cuts, the Healthcare Act and all the other crimes against vulnerable persons that the Lib-Dems were instrumental in enacting, sadly I say, NEVER LIB-DEM. At the very least with the Tories you know where you stand. The Lib-Dems have many honourable members and I genuinely feel sad for them.
Saskia
Why not get the facts before the judgement.
The acts you describe were varied.
Evil is a word could be applied to anything we dislike. The governments of all parties have done things we can say are very wrong.
The cuts were in certain areas , not every one. We now are free to secure policies that would be more humanitarian than any party. The specific policies this party signed up to were not terrible, none of the lousy things were in the agreement, they were battles during a divided government kept together with a need to prove stability.
The agenda was pushed by New Labour and the Conservatives for years. Too many claimants taking advantage, gaming the system, that was the false but potent narration of the story of many years.
Judge after the facts and see the many things done well and many bad things prevented.
If we had been a majority Liberal Democrat dominated coalition, we could say yes to the description guilty as charged, as it is, no, the blame lies throughout our polity , media, all parties.
Advise and involve yourself, do not push a view that is based on history not the future, and a view of history not the only one and not the history of the whole trajectory.
I am afraid that Layla is wrong to say that free university tuition is unsustainable. If Germany and indeed Scotland can have free university tuition then so can we.
This is a debt that is owed by the people of the country which is an investment for the future. It could be simply on the Government’s books rather than individuals.
There should be the development of “technical degrees” and we should have a individual lifelong learning fund that could either be put towards degrees or other training.
Fortunately I wasn’t a parliamentary candidate in 2010. Had I been there is no way I would have signed that NUS ‘pledge’. Mind you, the fact that the Lib Dems’ popularity tanked after the Coalition decided to keep tuition fees and even increased them shows a) just how brittle Lib Dem support can be and b) how out of touch many voters are as to what it actually costs to maintain the university sector.
I’m bound to annoy the PC brigade but, in my humble opinion, we encourage far too many young people to, as they say today, “go to uni” to study for degrees with precious little surrender value. If only Labour had implemented the major proposals of the Tomlinson Report. We might now have far more institutions in this country offering vocational degree courses that would stand us in good stead when the GB lifeboat parts company with the mother ship (named, according to Mr Hannan and his Brexit buddies, the SS Titanic).
Here’s a suggestion for us to ponder. If you want to ‘study’ a subject that might gain you entry into the world of employment (engineering, nursing, medicine, teaching etc) we’ll offer you a bursary to pay your tuition fees. If you want to ‘study’ something just because it appeals to you without necessarily using it in a future career then you’ll have to take out a loan.
I’m sure many LDV contributors’ blood pressure will be rising at the moment; but, as ‘a liberal’ (which some of you will undoubtedly dispute) i’m Used to being in a minority.
@ Sakia There is profound truth in what you say. You are not alone to feel as you do. There is anger and disillusion amongst many who have devoted a lifetime of effort and support to the party.
My only hope – not a strong one – is that the present leadership, and the ‘high heid yins’ manning the multifarious party committees, are in listening mode, can see the need to acknowledge what you say, and get out of their comfort zones with radical policies appealing to a much wider section of the electorate .
Lorenzo, Saskia stated the facts as the vast majority of the electorate (93%) see it. The welfare cuts and changes were, and still are, evil at a time when billionaires are allowed to run off with billions from pension funds and offshore tax arrangements.