Tahir Maher

A Canvasser’s Dilemma: “Hello, Mr Smith”

By | Tue 20th February 2018 - 11:55 am

Knock, Knock!  Door opens… “Hello Mr Smith, my name is Tahir.  We are out today …”

Mr Smith: Let me ask you a question. A Labour guy and the Tory bloke came last week and promised the same things.  What is it that makes you Lib Dems different or more caring and able to deliver this for me as compared to them?”

Tahir:  “Mmm…”  A simple question that is not easy to answer for a resident.

I often wonder what is our local government raison d’être that differentiates us and gives us resident voting loyalty, other than hard work on local issues and name/face recognition.

The Party is determined to maintain its historical reputation for being the party of community politics and decentralisation.  Councils are and should remain central to our plans for the country.  We want to reduce the powers of central government to interfere in democratically elected local government. 

Mr Smith: “You just want local elections to be held using proportional representation and introduce local income tax?”

“Well we believe in equality and fairness. That means everyone’s vote matters and counts when electing a representative, as it should. We also want to have more local power to make our own decisions based on local needs and not those imposed on us from central government. Don’t you think that fair?”

Mr Smith: “Maybe, but what about local Income Tax?”

“Well it’s a better system and fairer than the local rates. Residents should pay on their ability to pay and not an outdated rates system that over a period of time has become unfair resulting with the poorest people paying a much higher proportion of their income than the richest.

Local income tax is a fairer tax system to feed local needs like repairing pot holes, better upkeep of parks and hedges, provide community gardens, more funding for child protection and better services for pensioners, to name but a few.

Mr Smith: “I don’t want you to build on the green belt but we need more houses.

“We want to set up a new Housing and Infrastructure Bank to stimulate more house building.  We believe we should build on Council-owned and Government-owned land first, and abolish Voluntary Right to Buy for Housing Associations”

Mr Smith: “What’s in it for me?”

“We are a party steeped in our communities. When post offices were being closed down we stopped that and modernised them. We want more funding for social care and Health from a national tax charge, a penny in the pound to raise £6 billion a year to do this.

All this and more that we do is to enable residents to secure more power over their lives and we deliver that by being involved in our communities to make services more available and better.

That is what differentiates us from the others.

** Some actual incidents to note experienced by members on the doorstep:-

  • There are sad recollection of events in residents lives, that are in many cases heart breaking
  • Residents who you have never met or know are very familiar with you because of the Focus literature. Makes for an unusual conversation!!
  • Thankful resident who you have assisted or just grateful that someone cares enough to take this responsibility on

It’s not so bad after all.

* Tahir Maher is a former Chair of South Central Liberal Democrats and lives in Wokingham.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Feb - 2:04pm
    @ Sakia There is profound truth in what you say. You are not alone to feel as you do. There is anger and disillusion amongst...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 20th Feb - 1:40pm
    Fortunately I wasn’t a parliamentary candidate in 2010. Had I been there is no way I would have signed that NUS ‘pledge’. Mind you, the...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 20th Feb - 1:11pm
    I am afraid that Layla is wrong to say that free university tuition is unsustainable. If Germany and indeed Scotland can have free university tuition...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 20th Feb - 12:57pm
    Saskia Why not get the facts before the judgement. The acts you describe were varied. Evil is a word could be applied to anything we...
  • User Avatarsaskia 20th Feb - 12:12pm
    As a former voter and supporter, it is with great sadness that I have concluded that the Lid-Dems are viewed as untrustworthy by the great...
  • User Avatartpfkar 20th Feb - 11:21am
    Useful frankness from Layla, one of our best new MPs. I considered leaving the party myself, however as I'd just been elected to the council...