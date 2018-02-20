A Canvasser’s Dilemma: “Hello, Mr Smith”

Knock, Knock! Door opens… “Hello Mr Smith, my name is Tahir. We are out today …”

Mr Smith: Let me ask you a question. A Labour guy and the Tory bloke came last week and promised the same things. What is it that makes you Lib Dems different or more caring and able to deliver this for me as compared to them?”

Tahir: “Mmm…” A simple question that is not easy to answer for a resident.

I often wonder what is our local government raison d’être that differentiates us and gives us resident voting loyalty, other than hard work on local issues and name/face recognition.

The Party is determined to maintain its historical reputation for being the party of community politics and decentralisation. Councils are and should remain central to our plans for the country. We want to reduce the powers of central government to interfere in democratically elected local government.

Mr Smith: “You just want local elections to be held using proportional representation and introduce local income tax?”

“Well we believe in equality and fairness. That means everyone’s vote matters and counts when electing a representative, as it should. We also want to have more local power to make our own decisions based on local needs and not those imposed on us from central government. Don’t you think that fair?”

Mr Smith: “Maybe, but what about local Income Tax?”

“Well it’s a better system and fairer than the local rates. Residents should pay on their ability to pay and not an outdated rates system that over a period of time has become unfair resulting with the poorest people paying a much higher proportion of their income than the richest.

Local income tax is a fairer tax system to feed local needs like repairing pot holes, better upkeep of parks and hedges, provide community gardens, more funding for child protection and better services for pensioners, to name but a few.

Mr Smith: “I don’t want you to build on the green belt but we need more houses.

“We want to set up a new Housing and Infrastructure Bank to stimulate more house building. We believe we should build on Council-owned and Government-owned land first, and abolish Voluntary Right to Buy for Housing Associations”

Mr Smith: “What’s in it for me?”

“We are a party steeped in our communities. When post offices were being closed down we stopped that and modernised them. We want more funding for social care and Health from a national tax charge, a penny in the pound to raise £6 billion a year to do this.

All this and more that we do is to enable residents to secure more power over their lives and we deliver that by being involved in our communities to make services more available and better.

That is what differentiates us from the others.

** Some actual incidents to note experienced by members on the doorstep:-

There are sad recollection of events in residents lives, that are in many cases heart breaking

Residents who you have never met or know are very familiar with you because of the Focus literature. Makes for an unusual conversation!!

Thankful resident who you have assisted or just grateful that someone cares enough to take this responsibility on

It’s not so bad after all.

* Tahir Maher is a former Chair of South Central Liberal Democrats and lives in Wokingham.