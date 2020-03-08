NewsHound

Layla Moran stands for the leadership of the party

By | Sun 8th March 2020 - 7:31 pm

Layla Moran has announced she is running to be the next leader of the Liberal Democrats.

On her website Layla said:

It’s time for our Party to move forwards and build a positive vision for our future. I want to fight to ensure education and equality of opportunity. To properly tackle the climate crisis, and to better engage in cooperative, progressive politics. I’m listening to members and voters, and I want to work with them to build a vision for the future of our party and country. With your support, I can lead this change.

