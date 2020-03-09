Jo Swinson…for leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats?

A few days after the general election, in a state of numbness I’m sure you are all familiar with, my thoughts were on our former leader, Jo Swinson.
I admit, I was not a full-throated supporter of Swinson’s. I believed she would have problems building the relationships and alliances essential to stopping Brexit, so backed Ed in the contest. In my opinion, she had an opportunity to set Scotland on a more positive course against independence. The real north, as I described it last week, could have begun to work more closely to tackle our unique crises. We would have been better able to hold the SNP’s feet to the iron, somewhat ironically, had we spent less time engaging in running point-scoring battles. We had the same aim. Those failings I find hard to set aside.
Why should I have to? Swinson is out, after all. Or is she?
Reports Swinson is considering a run for Holyrood caused her to trend on Twitter up north. The vast majority I saw: cybernats piling on. But I was feeling rather pleased with myself. For, while pondering over Swinson’s failings, it occurred those might very well be her strengths in this new political wilderness we have made for ourselves. Fierce, intelligent and not afraid to act. She reminded me a bit of Ruth Davidson. Not the ‘likeable’ factor, mind. And that is definitely an issue for Jo, having spoken to some of the 149 votes that put her out of Westminster. Like it or not, Swinson does inspire a special kind of irrational and intense dislike in many. Sometimes people just don’t like somebody.
I’m not sure that’s what the Scottish Liberal Democrats need, though. Willie Rennie is a likeable enough person. But one of the only real conversations I’ve had ‘on the doorstep’ was with a little old woman, at least 80, who told me in an odd manner that the leader of my party was just a bit… rubbish. She couldn’t quite put it into words, and I insisted she was probably thinking of another party leader, given we weren’t exactly lighting the world on fire prior to the May 2019 euro elections, certainly not up north. She has me wait at the door and shuffles away with purpose. When she returns, a glossy picture of Willie is thrust into my hands. I was a little taken aback. I honestly hadn’t thought she was all there, but she knew the man, and was unimpressed – ‘likeable’ though he was. She rather wryly tapped her temple and winked. She still “had it, up there”.
I think she was right. Willie Rennie had hardly made an impression on me, and I was a member, albeit a fairly new one. Whatever else one might say of Jo Swinson, she never fails to make an impact. We need a firebrand like that in Scotland. The party is far too apathetic about the prospects of the union and what it will take to save it. That was clear in the discussion around my .
I’m not entirely convinced yet that Swinson is the answer to our uniquely Scottish problem. She is so deeply unpopular that it is hard to see her leading us to second, or even a close second, at any Holyrood election. There are other candidates, and of course, as yet no open position. But the Tories are led by a long drink of water and intent on division and ideological warfare. There are many in Scotland who are sick to the back teeth of it. There is an opportunity to be seized. And Jo seems like she might be able to help us do that.
Swinson should take nothing for granted. She has some proving to do. And if Ed (or anyone else, but in particular her former rival) is leader, she must coordinate her actions – and at times her ‘all guns blazing’ approach – to the leader’s wider vision.
As it had during post-election depression, I think the idea is again growing on me.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats need change. And we must prepare. I guess the question is: Jo Swinson for leader?
* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.
First thing to say is that in this discussion we should all try to play the ball, not the man/woman. Truth is though that in electing Jo we, the party, decided to take a very specific position in the hope of an electoral breakthrough. And it failed. So move on. Insanity is doing the same thing over again and expected a different result (misattributed to Einstein, but true nevertheless).
This is all rather speculative. It seems to be based entirely on rumours and any discussion of it is really rather pointless unless and until Jo actually declares an intention to stand for Holyrood. And the idea that she would run for Scottish Lib Dem leader as soon as she gets elected seems rather difficult to believe.
But I will say this about Jo”s supposed “unpopularity ” . This was a self-fulfilling meme generated by the keyboard warriors who piled on the hatr as soon as they found out who she was. (And that sort of thing is likely to happen to the next Federal leader as well, so whoever gets the job we need a strategy for disarming the trolls.) They will be much less interested in Jo as an MSP candidate, and anyway the next Scottish Parliamentary election will be fought under very different circumstances to the last Westminster election. They will be more interested in trying to bring down our new leadet, whoever that might y.
The Lib Dems have to move on and Jo Swinson having a big role in the party is as depressing as it is wrong nosed. The likeability factor is down to one huge fact… The Coalition. The terror and misery hurled on the weak and vulnerable the passionate full throated support for policies that most left leaning voters find spalling. The Lib Dems have had several attempts at moving on ruined by reminders of the Tory bag carrying years..time to find new different untainted leaders.
It’s over 80 miles from Dunbartonshire to St Andrews, (2 hours via the M8 if you’re lucky – and 2 hours with changes by rail to Cupar) – so before anybody jumps the gun, there’s the small matter of getting selected and elected to be sorted out.
We still need the right players. I’m suggesting Swinson still has a role as part of the team, if not national captain (running the legs out of your metaphor, sorry, Chris)! You and Silvio both use that phrase, “move on”. I think we have very little road left to move on to before reaching (a party ending?) crisis point, as Silvio suggests. The “terror” is a bit much. I witnessed some of the misery at the CAB, but also witnessed a deal of failure to assume personal responsibility. That is an entirely different debate, but I’d also hope Swinson’s return would prove that she isn’t going to adopt the same approaches that failed, or show any sign of repetitive madness on our part. We learn from our mistakes; politicians should be no different. If we always move on to new players, they will never have experienced that learning process.
So Silvio’s focus on the coalition as Swinson’s crux, I’d say this is incorrect. It doubtless will always have an impact on any coalition member, but Swinson was punished by the voters and, at least partially/ amongst some, forgiven via reelection. Clearly the balance in her constituency is fine. As I noted, I have friends there that I spoke to (too late, really) that really do not like her. It wasn’t the coalition, it seemed a suspicion she was disingenuous. I believe – coming to the “supposed ‘unpopularity’” Alex mentions. A refusal to acknowledge it would represent a general failure to learn. But it need not be an entirely negative thing. Politicians should not need to be likeable. If you can give up on those hopes, and embrace the attack-dog style the Scottish opposition desperately needs, and Swinson seems well suited to, you are less encumbered. Perhaps it is a popularity contest, but it should not be. Swinson can own that. Those that irrationally dislike her will appreciate that sincerity more than trying to win love. Settle for fear – the SNP have not felt nearly enough of it, as their apathy to having such a mediocre record demonstrates.
