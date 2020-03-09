Jo Swinson…for leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats?

A few days after the general election, in a state of numbness I’m sure you are all familiar with, my thoughts were on our former leader, Jo Swinson.

I admit, I was not a full-throated supporter of Swinson’s. I believed she would have problems building the relationships and alliances essential to stopping Brexit, so backed Ed in the contest. In my opinion, she had an opportunity to set Scotland on a more positive course against independence. The real north, as I described it last week, could have begun to work more closely to tackle our unique crises. We would have been better able to hold the SNP’s feet to the iron, somewhat ironically, had we spent less time engaging in running point-scoring battles. We had the same aim. Those failings I find hard to set aside.

Why should I have to? Swinson is out, after all. Or is she?

Reports Swinson is considering a run for Holyrood caused her to trend on Twitter up north. The vast majority I saw: cybernats piling on. But I was feeling rather pleased with myself. For, while pondering over Swinson’s failings, it occurred those might very well be her strengths in this new political wilderness we have made for ourselves. Fierce, intelligent and not afraid to act. She reminded me a bit of Ruth Davidson. Not the ‘likeable’ factor, mind. And that is definitely an issue for Jo, having spoken to some of the 149 votes that put her out of Westminster. Like it or not, Swinson does inspire a special kind of irrational and intense dislike in many. Sometimes people just don’t like somebody.

I’m not sure that’s what the Scottish Liberal Democrats need, though. Willie Rennie is a likeable enough person. But one of the only real conversations I’ve had ‘on the doorstep’ was with a little old woman, at least 80, who told me in an odd manner that the leader of my party was just a bit… rubbish. She couldn’t quite put it into words, and I insisted she was probably thinking of another party leader, given we weren’t exactly lighting the world on fire prior to the May 2019 euro elections, certainly not up north. She has me wait at the door and shuffles away with purpose. When she returns, a glossy picture of Willie is thrust into my hands. I was a little taken aback. I honestly hadn’t thought she was all there, but she knew the man, and was unimpressed – ‘likeable’ though he was. She rather wryly tapped her temple and winked. She still “had it, up there”.

I think she was right. Willie Rennie had hardly made an impression on me, and I was a member, albeit a fairly new one. Whatever else one might say of Jo Swinson, she never fails to make an impact. We need a firebrand like that in Scotland. The party is far too apathetic about the prospects of the union and what it will take to save it. That was clear in the discussion around my .

I’m not entirely convinced yet that Swinson is the answer to our uniquely Scottish problem. She is so deeply unpopular that it is hard to see her leading us to second, or even a close second, at any Holyrood election. There are other candidates, and of course, as yet no open position. But the Tories are led by a long drink of water and intent on division and ideological warfare. There are many in Scotland who are sick to the back teeth of it. There is an opportunity to be seized. And Jo seems like she might be able to help us do that.

Swinson should take nothing for granted. She has some proving to do. And if Ed (or anyone else, but in particular her former rival) is leader, she must coordinate her actions – and at times her ‘all guns blazing’ approach – to the leader’s wider vision.

As it had during post-election depression, I think the idea is again growing on me.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats need change. And we must prepare. I guess the question is: Jo Swinson for leader?

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.