Mark Pack

How to send your views to the Lib Dem elections review

By | Sun 8th March 2020 - 10:20 am

Over 22,000 (yes, twenty-two thousand) submissions have already been made to the party’s independent review into the general and European elections. But that’s not stopping the review team, headed up by Dorothy Thornhill, from wanting to hear more…

One opportunity to do that in person is at the party’s spring conference in York, from 10:10am on Saturday 14 March in the main conference hall.

But don’t worry if you can’t make it to the party conference.

You can also send your views by email to Dorothy and the team on [email protected]. They can be both personal views or those on behalf of a party group or body.

There have also been many different local or regional feedback events organised around the country too. Write-ups from those are also very welcome.


This post first appeared on the Liberal Democrat website and is also on Mark’s own blog.

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.

3 Comments

  • David Evans 8th Mar '20 - 11:12am

    It is good, at last, to hear how we can send our view to the Electoral Review Team, but sadly this article does not answer any of the very important questions asked on LDV about the team, the scope it has been given or its full proposals for getting as much valid input as possible. ‘E-mail us’ is a standard, but totally unstructured and inadequate response to a very important issue.

    What we all need to know about is what (from the responses they have had and their deliberations so far) the team think are the key questions they want answers on, what is in scope of their work and what will be ignored because it is outside the scope. Or if they haven’t got that far, tell us so we can make specific suggestions and perhaps offer us a mechanism so we can select which are the key questions.

    But please don’t go down the “We want everything from everyone” route. That will just lead to another unstructured mess.

  • Paul Barker 8th Mar '20 - 12:31pm

    There was ahuge failure of Leadership to tell us quickly that everything had changed, that our previous optimism was now misplaced & to lower our expectations. The reason we are feeling bad now is not because we did badly but because we were expecting to do better.
    There were actually 2 waves of optimism, the 1st resulting from the Defections of MPs from Labour & tories & the 2nd from our results in May.
    Dealing with the 1st wave was very tricky, it must have become obvious to our MPs very quickly that The TIGs were living in some bizarre fantasy world where they would “Replace” Us but we couldnt really criticise them without seeming to be the villains.
    The 2nd wave of optimism, after our results in May could have been controlled much more easily. Our Leadership at all levels should have telling us that the Boost in The Polls wouldnt last & that it would probably be over by Xmas. We were left feeling optimistic for far too long.

  • Mike Read 8th Mar '20 - 1:35pm

    The publicity and media representation of the last election has been such that when I tell people that the Lib Dems had a vote increase of 1.3 Million compared to the previous one in 2017 they don’t believe me (I thought the Lib Dem vote crashed? they say).

