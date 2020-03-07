Time to get off the floor, and build a Social Liberal future

It would be easy in the wake of last December’s crushing election defeat for social liberals to be down-hearted. There are certainly serious questions to be asked with regard to the party’s election campaign. The social liberal narrative was drowned out by Brexit, and by an incoherent mix of tactical manoeuvres aimed at attracting votes from the right rather than from the left and centre.

Some of the operational questions that need answers will be dealt with in the party’s official election review. But as we turn to the future, the political ones fall to all of us to resolve.

The Social Liberal Forum (SLF), of which I am a proud member, intends to play a full part in the work that needs to be done. As we embark on that work, we will be guided by three simple propositions.

First, that we must never again allow the rich tradition of social liberalism, of Lloyd George, Beveridge, Keynes, Grimond and Paddy Ashdown, to be marginalised in Liberal Democrat identity and strategy. Its rightful place is at the heart of our party, furnishing it with a coherent, non-socialist but identifiably progressive alternative to Conservatism.

It is past time to re-discover the radical commitment to a Britain of empowered citizens and to champion that cause against the citadels of unaccountable and over concentrated power. To do that, we must develop a visionary and unifying social liberal narrative about the future of this country that doesn’t just attach us more firmly to the islands of support we already enjoy but resonates across all nations, races, regions, genders and social classes.

Second, we must focus on responding to the big technological, environmental and geopolitical challenges defining the age. Automation and robotics are transforming our relationship with the world of work. Our democracy is being disfigured by huge inequality and the dissemination of fake news. Bio-diversity collapse is accelerating and the world is doing too little to limit global warming. President Trump is abandoning the liberal order, while China is perfecting a high-tech form of mass surveillance at home and exporting it abroad.

There are however, huge new technology facilitated opportunities to empower citizens, promote and preserve human health, fight crime, deliver education, re-invent agriculture and sustainably re-imagine and re-engineer the cities and towns where most of us live. An old state and economy are dying before our eyes. New ones must be born. The choice in front of the country is not between status quo and change but between visions of change.

Third, tinkering at the edges of reform and focusing only the short-term is no longer going to be enough. It is time for some intellectual ferment, time to think long-term; time to think anew; and time for bold ideas.

That is why the Social Liberal Forum is embarking on a new programme of work focused on the next fifteen years, not only the next five. We intend to re-think social liberalism for a world transformed.

We will start with fringe events in York and continue at the SLF Annual Conference in London on 18th July, 2020.

Please join us!

* Ian Kearns is a member of the SLF conference team, a member of the Liberal Democrats in Lewisham and former Deputy Director of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). He joined the party from Labour in June 2018, explaining why in a speech available here.