Layla Moran talks education and inequality

Layla Moran has given an interview to the Oxford Student about her life and political priorities.

She talked about her early life and the influence it had on her:

Layla, having been born to a British father and a Palestinian mother, spoke of some of complications connected to coming from a multicultural background. “We had to move around a lot when I was younger so when all my peers would say ‘I grew up in this village’, I could never really say that I had”. But it is exactly this, combined with Layla’s career as a maths and physics teacher, that has added extra layers of nuance to her perspective on both global, and domestic politics and policy. “Getting into teaching was helpful because you start to see that how we act and what we do with young people within a country really matters. I think that because of my global perspective, it has gotten me incredibly angry about England, and the United Kingdom in general as a G7 country. I have lived in places such as Jamaica, Ethiopia, and Jordan, where they have a real excuse as to why a relatively high number of young people don’t get through education”. This leads us on to discussing social inequality, and its implications in defining how well a person will do at school. “The best predictor of how a young person is going to do at school has always been how much money their parents make, and this is still very much the case”.

On Brexit, she talks about the need to stay in the single market and the customs union:

“There are real jobs, and real people’s lives at stake when you talk about coming out of the single market. Theresa May, at least publicly, has her head in the sand. My personal opinion is that we will never get a deal as good as the deal we currently have. Anyone, and Labour are the same, who say we’re going to are deluding themselves. At the very least, staying in the single market and the Customs Union is a compromised position between leave and remain. If not, everyone will be unhappy, and so that’s probably a sign that it is the right thing”.

She then touches on a common criticism of the party – that people don’t know what we stand for:

We’ve always made policy from the bottom up. My response to questions such as ‘Why is Liberal Democrat policy so hard to understand’ is that the world is hard to understand. Things are complex, and so although our policy might reflect this, it means that when we introduce them they will work. It’s a fair criticism, but not one I particularly mind because I think it’s a reflection of good policy making”.

Only thing is if we want people to vote for us, they need to get what makes us tick.

And then she touches on her passion, on the issue she talked about at the LDV fringe meeting on adult education in Bournemouth:

“We should be moving to a system which is much less focused on university, where you specialise straight away, but one which is more focused on the rest of your life. One of the things that I am very critical of is the focus on university being the main form of tertiary education. What about the other 60% of students? What I would like to see is a move towards a way of financing further education in a way that is generally accessible for the rest of your life, for example individual learning accounts.”

You can read her whole interview here.

* Newshound in training. I'm sweet and full of mischief, just like my stories.