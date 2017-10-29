Newspuppy

Layla Moran talks education and inequality

By | Sun 29th October 2017 - 9:15 am

Layla Moran has given an interview to the Oxford Student about her life and political priorities.

She talked about her early life and the influence it had on her:

Layla, having been born to a British father and a Palestinian mother, spoke of some of complications connected to coming from a multicultural background. “We had to move around a lot when I was younger so when all my peers would say ‘I grew up in this village’, I could never really say that I had”. But it is exactly this, combined with Layla’s career as a maths and physics teacher, that has added extra layers of nuance to her perspective on both global, and domestic politics and policy.

“Getting into teaching was helpful because you start to see that how we act and what we do with young people within a country really matters. I think that because of my global perspective, it has gotten me incredibly angry about England, and the United Kingdom in general as a G7 country. I have lived in places such as Jamaica, Ethiopia, and Jordan, where they have a real excuse as to why a relatively high number of young people don’t get through education”. This leads us on to discussing social inequality, and its implications in defining how well a person will do at school. “The best predictor of how a young person is going to do at school has always been how much money their parents make, and this is still very much the case”.

On Brexit, she talks about the need to stay in the single market  and the customs union:

“There are real jobs, and real people’s lives at stake when you talk about coming out of the single market. Theresa May, at least publicly, has her head in the sand. My personal opinion is that we will never get a deal as good as the deal we currently have. Anyone, and Labour are the same, who say we’re going to are deluding themselves. At the very least, staying in the single market and the Customs Union is a compromised position between leave and remain. If not, everyone will be unhappy, and so that’s probably a sign that it is the right thing”.

She then touches on a common criticism of the party – that people don’t know what we stand for:

We’ve always made policy from the bottom up. My response to questions such as ‘Why is Liberal Democrat policy so hard to understand’ is that the world is hard to understand. Things are complex, and so although our policy might reflect this, it means that when we introduce them they will work. It’s a fair criticism, but not one I particularly mind because I think it’s a reflection of good policy making”.

Only thing is if we want people to vote for us, they need to get what makes us tick.

And then she touches on her passion, on the issue she talked about at the LDV fringe meeting on adult education in Bournemouth:

“We should be moving to a system which is much less focused on university, where you specialise straight away, but one which is more focused on the rest of your life. One of the things that I am very critical of is the focus on university being the main form of tertiary education. What about the other 60% of students? What I would like to see is a move towards a way of financing further education in a way that is generally accessible for the rest of your life, for example individual learning accounts.”

You can read her whole interview here.

* Newshound in training. I'm sweet and full of mischief, just like my stories.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Oct - 11:03am
    expat, If it had only been a thread ten years ago perhaps but as the last allegation is some ten months old it isn't, we...
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 29th Oct - 11:01am
    Paul Pettinger 28th Oct '17 - 3:20pm: Paul, You say that "MVM are cross party and really good." I can only comment on my own...
  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Oct - 10:57am
    Should we condemn Jared of cause we should. As to throwing stones in glass houses we should do that too. For far too long we...
  • User Avatarexpats 29th Oct - 10:48am
    I don't believe anyone should accept the remarks made by O'mara, or those on building sites, without condemnation... However, three separate threads on stupid and...
  • User AvatarPaul 29th Oct - 10:39am
    People need to think their position through here a bit more. Are people saying that were we to find Scotland declaring independence in a fashion...
  • User AvatarMartin 29th Oct - 10:08am
    James is simply looking to justify his support of Brexit. Arnold Kiel emphasises the illegality of the referendum and how one sided it was, but...