Layla to May: Sack “witch-hunt” whip

It’s not surprising that an MP for a university town is horrified at the actions of a Government whip in writing to universities demanding to know who is teaching what about Brexit on their campuses.

It was reported today that Chris Heaton-Harris, a leading eurosceptic MP and a senior government whip, wrote to vice-chancellors at the start of this month asking for the names of any professors involved in teaching on Brexit and the content of their lectures.

Layla who is also Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson said:

This chilling letter could have come straight out of a dystopian novel. Conservative Brexiteers know they have lost the intellectual debate and now appear to be engaging in a witch-hunt. Academic freedom is vital to our thriving university sector and one of the cornerstones of a modern democracy. Theresa May must send a clear signal that this kind of behaviour by members of the government is unacceptable and sack Chris Heaton-Harris as a whip. The government must write to universities making it absolutely clear they are under no obligation to provide this information.

Layla’s full letter is below:

Dear Prime Minister, I am writing with regard to today’s deeply concerning reports that Chris Heaton-Harris MP, a member of your Government, has written to University Vice Chancellors asking them to disclose information about what they are teaching students in relation to Brexit. This seems to imply that Mr Heaton-Harris is seeking to challenge the teaching of individual academics and influence the content of university syllabus’, which is of course completely unacceptable. As a Government Whip Chris Heaton-Harris is on the Government payroll and should be subject to collective responsibility. He should not be writing in a personal capacity as an MP to universities, as this is liable to be misinterpreted as being representative of government policy. Will you now send a clear signal that this kind of behaviour by members of your Government is unacceptable and sack him as a Government Whip? In addition, I hope you will also undertake to write directly to all University Vice Chancellors, who have been deeply troubled to receive this letter, clarifying that they are under absolutely no obligation to reply, or to disclose this information. I hope you will agree with me that preserving academic freedom and freedom of speech is one of the cornerstones of the open, tolerant and democratic society we all hold so dear. You will be well aware that, historically, when governments have sought to curtail the freedoms of academic institutions, this has often been a precursor to wider clamp downs on civil liberties and freedoms. I hope you will both publicly distance yourself from Mr Heaton-Harris’ letter and to reach out to universities across the country to reassure them in the wake of this dangerous and divisive action. Yours sincerely, Layla Moran Member of Parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings