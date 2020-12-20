LDV’s Christmas Break

We will be doing our best to take a Christmas break this year. We have all had a tough year, including the LDV team, so we need some down time.

We will be taking a festive break between 23 and 27 December.

Of course, there are things that may crop up that will inspire us to put digital pen to paper. After all, who knows what the situation will be with the Brexit trade deal?

If you are inspired to send us pieces, please do, and we will deal with them from 28th December. Mark Valladares would be delighted to come back to a full inbox.

To be honest, my plans for Christmas have not been changed at all, nor have they been affected by Scotland’s national lockdown. We continue to avoid as much human contact as possible until we can get vaccinated. I am fortunate though, to be able to spend it with people I love and a massive pile of unread books. And an even more massive pile of beautiful new Focus leaflets to deliver, so long as the guidance permits it.

My heart breaks for those who are stuck on their own when they didn’t want to be, who have been trapped by circumstance in the middle of a Tier 4 area or who can’t have the guests that they had hoped. Let’s all look after each other by picking up the phone and making sure our loved ones are ok.

Thankfully, this is happening at a time when it is relatively easy to stay connected online. We had our work Christmas party by Zoom on Friday night. Usually, we head to the utterly wonderful pub across the road from our office, drink and eat incredibly well and laugh until we drop. This year, the boss provided us all with gingerbread houses which we decorated together on Zoom. Believe me, I am terrible at this kind of thing, but it was fun. One of the highlights was my husband coming into the room and expressing surprise at how presentable mine looked. We also had takeaway vouchers so we all ordered the food of our choice. We ate and drank well and laughed till we dropped – just differently.

These moments of virtual connection will keep us going until we can all properly get together again. One of my highlights of this week was receiving a handmade card from a friend with a polaroid inside of a night out we’d had earlier in the year. I was mid health scare and the night before a worrying procedure, he distracted me from the stress by taking me to see Nina West, my favourite queen from the 2019 series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. We had such a laugh then and the joy of that night came tumbling back when I opened the card.

But even in the most benign of circumstances, this isolation can be bloody awful at times. If you are feeling overwhelmed by it all, there is some useful advice on how to cope on this Healthier Scotland site. One of the things I have discovered is the restorative power of a walk in the sunshine, looking at the reflection of leaves in the reservoir across the road.

Whatever you are doing over the next week or so, I hope that you have a healthy and peaceful time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings