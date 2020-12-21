Welcome to my day – 21 December 2020

Well, this all sucks, doesn’t it?

Yes, Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson, the man who has serially over-promised and under-delivered through nine months of pandemic has encouraged the populace to look forward to a window of near normality and then, at the last possible moment, snatched it away. So, to all those of you who have had your plans turned upside down, my deepest sympathies.

Out here in deepest Suffolk (tier 2), we are at least able to get out for a decent walk and, whilst there are restrictions, most things are still possible. However, most of the LDV team are now in tier 4, so please bear with us over the next few days. As Caron noted yesterday, we’ll be running a very limited operation from Thursday until Sunday, but I am hoping to have something for you to read each day. That said, moderation will be sporadic, so my advice would be to keep your comments courteous and respectful, unless you are happy to wait until someone checks in.

But, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at last week’s five most read posts…

At number 1, Paul Reynolds departed from his usual beat of international affairs to muse upon whether or not working with Labour was desirable or possible. You had views…

Next up, Joe McCauley’s debut piece calling upon the Party to reach out to potential working class members, struck a chord. And he’s right, if you don’t ask, you’ll never build a proper coalition sufficient to change things for the better.

The announcement that Christmas was, for many, effectively cancelled, and the Liberal Democrat response to it was covered by Caron on Saturday evening and drew a predictable critique of the Government’s performance.

We’re always pleased to welcome contributions from our Parliamentarians, and Sue Miller, one of our most experienced Peers, called for the Party to support the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on Tuesday. It certainly seemed, based on the comments, that she is pushing at an open door…

And last, but not least, Katharine Pindar (note correct spelling of name) brought us her thoughts on the Marmot Review on public health (version 2), looking at how public health policy might be reformed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking forward, we would welcome contributions either looking back at the year past, or looking forward to the year ahead. 500 or so words is the sweet spot for articles, and here’s a fuller guide to writing for Liberal Democrat Voice.

And so, on with the motley…