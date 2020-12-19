Lib Dems react to new Covid restrictions and Christmas misery

For the second time in 6 weeks, the prelude to Strictly involved the Prime Minister announcing tougher restrictions to deal with a new strain of Coronavirus which, although no more lethal, can spread up to 70% faster.

Much of London and the South East have been put on a much stricter Tier 4 from midnight tonight and the 5 day Christmas bubble is now no longer allowed. Outside of Tier 4 areas, bubbles will be able to see each other on Christmas Day only – but the advice is very much “only if you have to.”

The thing that struck me most about the PM’s press Conference was the first question, which came from a member of the public, Laura. She said she had lost two of her loved ones to Covid and asked why people who had been shielding were expected to go back to work. Had I been answering, I’d at least have offered sympathy for her loss. Boris Johnson clearly didn’t know the answer and it was left to Chris Whitty to show some basic empathy.

I get why the restrictions have to happen, but I am absolutely heartbroken for those whose Christmas arrangements have been cancelled. I’m thinking of my friends whose parents and Grandma were coming up to see them in their new home for the first time, the young professionals stuck in house shares in London, anyone who is going to struggle with being on their own.

Lib Dems have been reacting to today’s developments.

Ed Davey said:

My heart goes out to the millions of families who after a very tough year were looking forward to Christmas with some sense of normality. “The sad fact is the Prime Minister has caused more upset by yet again acting too late. The writing was on the wall last week when we asked Boris Johnson to listen to the scientists. He was warned that, if he had to cancel Christmas, he mustn’t leave it to the last minute. Yet Johnson ignored our warnings and refused to take the tough decisions he is paid to take. “Let’s be clear about why we are in this mess. From the late first lockdown in March, to the delays sorting out PPE, test trace and isolate and the care home tragedy, Boris Johnson has never got a grip, and his Government has left our country with one of the worst death rates and most damaged economies in Europe. “Boris Johnson is truly a hopeless Prime Minister. He and his party have totally failed our country when all people wanted was strong leadership through this crisis.”

In Scotland, Willie Rennie took a more measured approach. The situation is very different up here. This new variant has been found, but is not widespread. Nicola Sturgeon put restrictions on Christmas gathering and announced a 3 week lockdown starting on Boxing Day. She’s also banned all but essential travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK These are at this stage preventative measures to keep the new variant at bay.I thought it was interesting that she was open that if she had her time again, she would have locked down earlier in March.

When I was watching her statement, it seemed really inconsistent that she was keeping the schools open next week, and Willie thought the same thing:

When the science speaks in such stark terms, the leadership of the country must listen and act. Shutting down mainland Scotland for three weeks will have a great impact on people’s lives, but it is the response that is necessary to match this new threat. “However, the Scottish Government should act earlier by closing schools next week. The new strain of the virus is already here and pupils and teachers who are infected in school next week could pass it onto vulnerable relatives on Christmas Day. Let’s be safe and close the schools early.

And in Wales, Jane Dodds said:

The #WalesLockdown is a blow to all those looking forward to Christmas with family/loved ones. But with our hospitals at capacity & cases rising fast the changes are necessary. I’ll be changing my plans – just wish this decision had been made sooner to give people time to plan. — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔶 (@DoddsJane) December 19, 2020

With at best a crap deal Brexit and all of this, we certainly don’t have our troubles to seek at the moment.

