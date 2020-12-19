The Voice

Lib Dem legend Frances Alexander remembered in the Guardian

By | Sat 19th December 2020 - 2:14 pm

You may remember that former Lib Dem Mayor of High Wycombe sadly died in September. Members of her family wrote a beautiful obituary for us. 

Today, her daughter Louise writes in the Guardian about her mother’s life.

While listening to the debate on the 1967 abortion bill in the House of Commons, Frances heard only men’s voices. No one was telling the stories of the botched abortions that she had seen the results of as a nurse and she knew that parliament needed more women. She joined the Liberal party and stood for parliament three times between 1974 and 1979. She was a founding member in 1980 of the 300 Group for equal numbers of female MPs.

The family had moved to Wycombe in 1970, after which Frances taught first aid, health education and childcare at a local secondary school, Wellesbourne, and went on to be a careers adviser.

In 1991, she was elected to Wycombe district council, going on to become chairman of the council (1997-98) and mayor of High Wycombe (1998-99). Her achievements on the council included pedestrianisation of the high street, protecting a local nature reserve and setting up a charity that gives furniture to recently homed families.

As mayor she promoted the environment by creating gardens and planting trees. She commissioned a series of stone plaques to mark the ancient boundary of the town and restarted the annual ritual of beating the town bounds. Frances visited each school, talked about local history and gave them flags of the town, the UK and the EU to help children understand their immediate and wider environment.

You can read the whole article here.

