Observations of an expat: A bad year

Embed from Getty Images

2020 has been a bad year. It is certainly the worst I can remember and I have been around for 71 of them.

The main cause is, of course, coronavirus or covid-19. It started in Wuhan, China almost exactly 12 months ago, and as the year draws to a close about two million people worldwide have lost their lives to this deadly virus.

Coronavirus has destroyed lives and livelihoods and although vaccines are now being distributed, it will be some time before the world returns to normal—if ever.

The Chinese were initially slow to respond to the threat. Whether their tardiness was in response to a lack of medical knowledge or political considerations is unclear. It was most likely a combination of the two.

The Chinese appeared to have relatively quickly stopped the spread of the virus; helped partly by long years of experience of pandemics and epidemics and partly as a result of a tightly-controlled society. As a general rule, Asians have fared better than their counterparts in other parts of the world. Most scientists have ascribed their relative success to experience of dealing with similar viruses such as SARS (an earlier form of coronavirus) and Avian bird flu.

Those that have fared better than most were countries who could quickly and efficiently shut their borders to the rest of the world. Iceland, New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia are four examples, although almost everyone is suffering as winter and covid-fatigue set in.

The worst hit were the countries of the West – Europe and North and South America. There the combined emphasis on individual liberties, lack of experience and knowledge, political ineptitude and an emphasis on wealth over health led to the greatest number of deaths.

Two of the best examples were the liberty-loving Anglo-Saxon nations – Britain and America. In the US, the wearing of a face mask offended conservative libertarian instincts and the donning of this simple preventative clothing item became political rather than health issue. President Trump exacerbated the situation by staging mask-less political rallies and White House parties.

Britain’s Boris Johnson nearly died of coronavirus. But his political instincts survived and they told him that there were more votes in opening stores and schools and refusing to mandate mask wearing. As a result, he has shifted responsibility for dealing with the crisis from government to individual shoulders. “Use your common sense,” he urges Britons, while failing to recognise that one person’s common sense could lead him in a completely contradictory direction than that of his neighbour.

The result is that Britain and the US are two of the worst hit countries. On Thursday America hit a new record on the covid front with 3,554 deaths. Britain, with a fifth of the America’s population was 532.

So far the political fallout from coronavirus has been limited. It did contribute to Donald Trump’s defeat in the November elections, but not as much as many thought. An estimated 17 percent of the US electorate said they voted for Joe Biden because his mishandling of the pandemic. In other parts of the world, covid-19 exacerbated existing instabilities rather than created them. Lebanon, Belarus and Thailand were suffering economic and political problems before the pandemic. In most countries there appears to be a grudging acceptance that their leaders are fighting a war against nature and the time for a political reckoning is after victory is declared and the long-term damage is apparent.

A big part of the reckoning will be the political and economic cost of the pandemic. The US, Britain and the EU have borrowed several trillions of dollars to fight the virus, support families and invest in recovery when it comes. But where is the money coming from?

A big chunk is coming from China. At the start of the pandemic China was the world’s largest creditor nation. 150 countries owed it an estimated $2.25 trillion. The US, EU and Britain have added several more trillions of covid debt on top of that. China’s money is not loaned by private financial institutions. It is loaned by state organisations controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. This means political control over the loans, and China has proven itself more than willing to use financial levers to achieve political ends.

Yes, 2020 has been a bad year. It also looks pretty dismal for 2021, 2022, 2023….

Sincere Best Wishes for a Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year despite the gloomy predictions.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”