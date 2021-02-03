Let’s all agree on a federal plan

The Liberal Democrats may favour a federal Britain, but it would be so much more persuasive if all the Unionist parties could come together to agree on a specific proposal to put before the Scottish electorate in any independence referendum. There are moves afoot to achieve this, with Conservative and Labour heavyweights Michael Gove and Gordon Brown cautiously circling around the issue like two Sumo wrestlers.

They might come up with a plan for more devolution to stem the tide of support for independence in Scotland. Or, if Gordon Brown gets his way, they might go further and consider some sort of federal arrangement. Moreover, if all this seems to be just a “Scottish problem” to people living in England or Wales or Northern Ireland, think what we are missing: the chance to reform our centralised British state and build a modern democracy.

Now I know most Liberal Democrats don’t want a second independence referendum and constitutional reform is not a top priority at a time of pandemic and economic disaster. But we are all capable of thinking of more than one thing at a time and getting our governing system right may help us tackle the next pandemic and economic disaster. And whether we like it or not, the referendum issue is going to stay with us for the foreseeable future.

So can we harden up this idea of “federalism”? There was a useful article in The Scotsman this week by the Cambridge professor Marc Weller (you can see it by clicking HERE). He argues that a “federacy” could be formed in which Scotland becomes a federal state or nation and the rest of Britain could carry on as it is. The other nations could then come to their own federal arrangements later, as they saw fit. This he suggests would give Scotland the feeling of independence without losing the advantages – a pooled defence force, a larger currency, a common market for goods and services and special help in times of trouble.

Scotland would have complete powers over taxation, spending and borrowing, as well as the powers it already has over health and education and other local council services. Of course, Scotland would have to make a block grant to Westminster to pay for federal services (or allow a federal tax to be levied) and Scottish MPs and Lords at Westminster would only be allowed to vote on federal matters.

If all the Unionist parties could agree on such a plan and guarantee to put it into effect after a referendum, this might persuade most Scots to vote No to independence. Right now, unless there is such a plan, the opinion polls suggest the Union is going to break up.

This is largely due to the disaster of Brexit, but it’s also due to the habit in recent years of England voting for right-wing governments. Neither of these is popular in Scotland and perhaps mark a distinct difference in a political culture which needs to be accommodated.

I admit the debate over federalism can seem like watching bureaucratic angels dancing on the head of a pin. But we could make it about the type of country we want to live in democratic, decentralised, decent, facing up properly to the big issues of the time: jobs, poverty, housing and caring for the planet.

But here’s the rub. For federalism to work as an issue in a Scottish referendum, it would need to be spelt out in a Federal Act (with an SNP style 600 pages “white paper”). It would have to be accompanied by a long-term plan to get back into the European Union. I wonder if Michael Gove and Gordon Brown can agree on that! If not, the Liberal Democrats will have to press on alone.

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.