Gloucestershire Police reverse their decision and say that leafleting by individual political party activists is illegal

Further to our article yesterday, Gloucestershire Police have now reversed their position and have said:

On further review of information, we can clarify that the Government has stated this activity does not constitute an exemption in law and that it does not support door to door campaigning or leafleting by individual political party activists.

We will engage with any party or individual that adopts this approach to campaigning and encourage them to seek alternative methods of public contact.

Individuals could be liable to fixed penalty notices if they persist.

I can confirm we have spoken to the councillor involved in this case and warned him that a continuation of leaflet dropping could result in a fine.