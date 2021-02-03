NewsHound

Gloucestershire Police reverse their decision and say that leafleting by individual political party activists is illegal

By | Wed 3rd February 2021 - 1:45 pm

Further to our article yesterday, Gloucestershire Police have now reversed their position and have said:

On further review of information, we can clarify that the Government has stated this activity does not constitute an exemption in law and that it does not support door to door campaigning or leafleting by individual political party activists.

We will engage with any party or individual that adopts this approach to campaigning and encourage them to seek alternative methods of public contact.

Individuals could be liable to fixed penalty notices if they persist.

I can confirm we have spoken to the councillor involved in this case and warned him that a continuation of leaflet dropping could result in a fine.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 3rd Feb '21 - 2:18pm

    As was stated £400 cost to produce leaflet £100 fine .Might be worth delivering.

  • expats 3rd Feb '21 - 2:47pm

    nigel hunter 3rd Feb ’21 – 2:18pm….As was stated £400 cost to produce leaflet £100 fine .Might be worth delivering……

    Great idea! So those who can afford the £10,000 fine should just go on organising ‘raves’?
    Or do you, like another poster, equate ‘leaflet delivery’ with the stand made by Rosa Parks?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • expats
    nigel hunter 3rd Feb '21 - 2:18pm....As was stated £400 cost to produce leaflet £100 fine .Might be worth delivering...... Great idea! So those who can a...
  • Jean Tolan
    TV advert yesterday for children that are all out of school. It comes from EE If you can click on this you see how EE can help those children. Good Luck EE ...
  • Peter
    UBI is a wonderful concept at first sight. Who would not welcome regular unearned income? There flows from that all sorts of ways in which it would benefit peop...
  • nigel hunter
    As was stated £400 cost to produce leaflet £100 fine .Might be worth delivering....
  • David Raw
    @ Lewis Younie "Show me a(n) upper middle class individual who would publicly announce the low paid logistics, health or social care workers don’t deserve a...