Universal Basic Income – The case the Liberal Democrats must make

I do not intend to argue that UBI is a sensible, humane and economically transformational policy – its worth as a policy is readily apparent to any and all who have seen the devastation wrought by the pandemic. The inadequacy of miserly and bureaucratised welfare provision has now, for the first time in history, been made abundantly clear to a large swathe of the population who had previously been insulated from the humiliating, degrading, maddening process of claiming their entitlement to income support due to unavoidable job loss or illness.
What this moment represents is an opportunity to project the Liberal Democrats as a party concerned with rectifying this grossly outdated system with Universal Basic Income. The Party would demonstrate its commitment to the issues which are of paramount importance to the people of the United Kingdom: their financial security. No more sabre rattling about the EU; let us leave wading in the constitutional quagmire to the Conservatives and the SNP. It does us no favours to be the eternal champions of a defeated cause – the UK will not be re-joining the EU for decades in even the most optimistic prophecies.
UBI, however, is an immediate issue, out of which the Party could make enormous political capital, but only if we focus our energies on making it the well-honed point of a spear; the Party simply does not command enough public attention or respect to offer comment on the wide array of policies which we commit to. The two most successful political parties, the Conservative Party and the SNP, in the UK have founded their recent success upon their message cohesion – Boris’ ‘Get Brexit Done’ and the SNP’s never-ending commitment to independence. UBI is potentially superior to these platforms in nature – it is a unifying message, not based on division, and, properly communicated, hard to argue with. Show me a upper middle class individual who would publicly announce the low paid logistics, health or social care workers don’t deserve a bedrock of guaranteed economic security.
Message discipline is vital; Liberal Democrat elected officials in every corner of the UK must turn every debate they participate in, every question they ask and every answer to stoking this policy into a great blaze that can catapult us back into relevancy. Not only will this generate media traction, as the commitment is increasingly noticed, but will also focus the Party upon delivering a worthy, radical and effective policy.
* Lewis Younie is currently completing my Masters in History at Edinburgh, focusing on British imperial and domestic politics.
The country is in huge debt. It cannot afford a permanent furlough scheme for the entire adult population.
I’m a militant Brexiteer, who – on the proviso the country’s democratic decision to leave the eu is accepted by the LD’s – would consider voting for you in support of UBI (& I never thought I would say that in a million years, I even voted Tory for the first time in my life in 2019 purely to oppose one of your candidates on the eu issue). UBI is a genuinely radical strategic policy that would transform the way we live in so many ways. It’s the future, and the first party out the blocks in the UK that supports & competently campaigns on it will reap electoral rewards.
UBI is a wonderful concept at first sight. Who would not welcome regular unearned income? There flows from that all sorts of ways in which it would benefit people.
But there are downsides too. The obvious one is that the money has to be found and there is only one source and that is the taxpayer. It will be expensive. It gives money to those who do not need it. How can it be better than a system that targets the needy? It is not a logical option.
There is another downside. Everyone should be encouraged to work. Work provides more than income, it provides purpose, self esteem, friendship, teamwork contribution to the economy, even taxes to help pay for the NHS and other services. We all know that there are many who would welcome UBI to save them from having to work. Perhaps it would help pay for drugs, alcohol and other pastimes. It sends the wrong message to everyone. Why would taxpayers welcome UBI?
The pandemic has caused hardship but I don’t believe that it provides justification for ongoing UBI. That is taking political opportunism a step too far. Those who support UBI usually see it as a great way to promote the ideals of Lib Dem caring policies. It could however, just be yet another divisive policy where hard pressed tax payers will regard paying the wealthy to be another daft, left wing policy that belongs in the dust bin.
Finally, rather than this being a good time to introduce such a policy, adding massive cost at this time is probably at the worst possible moment since the end of the second World War.
Rejoining the EU is something for the future. Income support is fine as a safety net but is does not give people a ‘leg up’ to better things. UBI is for today. It can be used for enhancing education by paying for a course. Fund better purchase of good food (crisps are not nutritious) A whole host of benefits that the individual can choose.By being fully supported mental anguish can be alleviated cos you will not be struggling from day to day.Give people purchase power to stimulate the economy. As far as producing the money concerned Quantative Easing can be used. It should not be a hurdle.
The debt that the virus has caused will be with us for some time but should not deter. It took decades for us to pay off war debt but the country continued. Now is the time or a new direction.