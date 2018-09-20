Ben Andrew

Let’s scrap external exams

By | Thu 20th September 2018 - 12:45 pm

When it comes to education policy, we need blue sky thinking. And I think that scrapping external exams would be a fantastic example of this.

Let’s remind ourselves of some of the negative consequences of our exam system:

  1. Stress – Student wellbeing is considered collateral damage. Having yearly exams which have such a huge impact on your life is incredibly stressful, and I doubt that adults would cope any better than teenagers do. We are sacrificing our young people to a system which we know is harming their mental health, but which we persist with nonetheless.
  2. Teaching to the exam – With so much pressure on schools to produce good exam results, teachers are encouraged to focus on how to pass specific papers, rather than helping students learn. This leads to a narrow way of teaching, a focus on literal answers rather than creative thinking, and takes the enjoyment out of learning.
  3. Pigeon holing – Pupils have to choose which subjects they want to drop when they are very young, and these decisions can be hard to reverse. Many students regret the choices that they make at this stage, or pick classes because they think they have the best chance of getting good grades in them, rather than because they are interested in the subject.

So in light of these serious drawbacks, why do we persist with exams? Their primary function is to show which students are good at which subjects, so that future colleges, universities and workplaces can choose someone with the skills that they need.

But there are so many factors other than ability which sway a student’s exam performance: how they react to stress; their exam technique; if they work better during longer assignments; problems at home; if their parents can afford to pay for private tutors; if their teachers are any good in the first place. And there are so many skills which exams don’t even try to measure: people skills, research skills, communication skills, which are just as important as how well you perform in a written test.

Why have we accepted this trade-off so readily? Is it worth sacrificing our children’s mental health and stifling their creativity, so that they can be given a list of letters and numbers which probably don’t reflect their abilities anyway?

There are many other systems which universities and employers could use to select students. We could use a grade point average of all assignments, which would reduce the pressure of having to perform on one single day. Or teachers could write reports on student’s abilities, based on evidence of how they have worked with them over the course of a year. Or universities could set their own admissions tests – just like employers do in the real world.

None of these solutions are perfect, and I think that a mix of these approaches would probably work best. But all of them are better than a rigid system of external exams which students and teachers hate in equal measure.

Lib Dem members are always crying out for us to adopt radical liberal policies, which don’t cost money, and which would catch the public attention.

I think this would be a perfect example.

* Ben is a Councillor in Sutton, and has been a member of the party since the 2015 election. He used to work for the Sutton Liberal Democrats as a volunteer organiser, but now works for a charity focusing on poverty and inequality in London. He is particularly interested in inequality, mental health, political reform and criminal justice.

One Comment

  • Peter Hayes 20th Sep '18 - 1:00pm

    I’m old enough to remember when schools had a third year sixth to prepare candidates for OxBridge entrance exams. Rest of us went to ‘lesser’ universities based on A level results. Even then universities could make offers based on interview, but then candidates were few enough to allow interviews in the time available from application to exams.

