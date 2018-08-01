Lib Dem warns democracy is at risk

The digital, culture, media, and sport (DCMS) committee has spent 18 months conducting an investigation from disinformation to the influence of social networks to targeted adverts during the Brexit referendum that played on people fears and prejudices. MPs rightly point out that this abuse is a threat to democracy.

The DCMS committee report is based on 20 oral evidence sessions, during which 3,500 questions were asked of 61 witnesses, and included a trip to Washington DC. The committee received more than 150 written submissions and numerous pieces of background evidence.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine has warned “democracy is at risk” if the report by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee into disinformation and fake news is ignored.

Ms Jardine said:

“This report is a watershed moment for our democracy. Evidence of disinformation and voter suppression – particularly during the EU referendum – is deeply disturbing.

“We must demand better. People deserve an open, tolerant and transparent politics. The digital age should aid that, not harm it.

“Our democracy is at risk if the recommendations of this report are ignored. There is also now a legitimate case for a judge-led inquiry into what has gone on, and those who have been found of breaking the electoral law must face repercussions.

“Meanwhile, given the evidence uncovered, the people must be given the final say on Brexit and an opportunity to remain in the EU.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team