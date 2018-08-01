How to enter the LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League 2018/19

Stephen Tall

LDV FANTASY FOOTBALLThe English Premier League kicks off next week, Friday 10 August, and LibDemVoice has revived its Fantasy Football League to mark the occasion.

So if you fancy pitting your soccer selection skills against fellow party members then here’s your chance. There’s almost 100 of you already joined!

To enter all you have to do is click on this link. Simply register your details, pick your team, and away you go. If you need the joining code at any point, it’s 1729103-394948.

Last season’s winner, Alan Worthington, finished in the top 25,000 world-wide (out of over six million players).

For those who don’t feel they have the insider knowledge to compete, you can always choose the ‘auto-complete’ option so your team is picked for you – just imagine how smug you’ll then feel when you beat those of us who’ve slaved over our choices…

Good luck to all those who take part.

