Miscellaneous Announcements

I wanted to take the opportunity on a Wednesday to make some small and varied points/announcements that I feel will be of interest. My announcement for this week is about the:

Autumn Conference

The Agenda for the autumn conference launched online today. HO staff should be thanked for the hard work they have done to get this ready. The Agenda and the Directory can be found at https://www.libdems.org.uk/autumn_conference_2018

To help promote the autumn conference there is a Local Party Conference Challenge

Challenge Criteria:– Between the dates of 1 August and 31 August FCC would like to challenge all local parties to register and attend the Autumn Conference – any registration counts (weekend, full member, and first-timer).

To the local party who registers the most attendees (measured by the percentage of their local party membership), they will receive a small reception hosted on the British Airways Eye360 with Vince Cable in attendance.

Take the Challenge

