Tahir Maher

Reflections of Berlin

Wed 1st August 2018

I was in Berlin last week, a sweltering week. I was immediately struck with the efficiency of their public services; there was eight of us on a boy’s holiday when we came out of the airport to catch a bus to our hotel; the buses arrived precisely on time and left on time.  We were still dithering when the first bus arrived, and we were told to stand back so the bus could go on time – lesson learnt.

Over the week we went on a number of tours that took us to the Bundestag, different locations to look at the wall, Checkpoint Charlie and Potsdam (where the KGB was and Putin until 1990). The guides were not afraid to make it clear: how Germany was split between the allies and the Russians, how Berlin was divided by the wall, the devastation that was left behind after the war and for years having an overt presence of foreign armies on their soil reminding them that they had lost the war. The interesting thing about this (and the same was noted from brief discussions with locals about the aftermath of the war) was that they didn’t seem to be any bitterness as they had accepted their fate (although one local was very adamant that the Germans had no control over their foreign policy). Obviously, there is animosity, but it was well contained.

I guess there are a number of positives for the Germans in all this. The Russians have now left, and the allies who still have armies stationed there are there as much to serve to defend Germany as anything else; the country has been reunited, and in the intervening years Germany has developed one of the strongest and robust economies in the world – so not so bad after all.

The attitude we observed reminded me of the Clinton’s quote “It’s the economy, stupid” (Clinton’s campaign used the phrase during the prevailing recession in the US to help him win the Presidency) the German’s have benefited from not having to spend much on their own defence and of course being part of a very large EU market.

Clearly, the Germans picked themselves up, took advantage of the opportunities they had and developed a sound economy that provides a good standard of living for their people. We have all that, and we are looking to throw all this away by leaving the EU. The Guardian – 24th July 2018 – reports Rees-Mogg has now accepted that he no longer believes leaving the EU will bring us an economic benefit and even if we did get one we may be waiting 50 years before it arrives. If we do leave the EU will we be as accepting and not so indignant after experiencing our own possible calamity brought about by the Tories? –  it really is all about the economy.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

3 Comments

  • Peter Martin 1st Aug '18 - 2:46pm

    Germany has developed one of the strongest and robust economies in the world – so not so bad after all.

    Or is it? The German economy is actually much too strong and is causing its trading partners, especially euro trading partners, no end of trouble. As the WSJ says below Germany’s “coffers are overflowing” , and it is with euros that have been sucked away, via their huge export surplus, from other EU economies that need them much more.

    If anyone doubts my oft made point that taxes are to prevent inflation rather than collect spending money for the Govt, they might want to think about why “no one is talking about tax cuts”. I certainly would be if I were German! And maybe a bit of extra spending too.

    The reason of course is that the Germans are paranoid about inflation. They’d rather not have that extra 0.1% inflation, and it wouldn’t be much more than that, especially if it meant any of their precious euros being allowed to escape the country!

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/germanys-coffers-are-overflowing-but-no-one-is-talking-about-tax-cuts-1518868801

  • Roland 1st Aug '18 - 4:30pm

    If anyone doubts my oft made point that taxes are to prevent inflation rather than collect spending money for the Govt

    Don’t recall you making this point, because a natural implication of it is that the Bank of England, tasked with managing inflation, should, instead of tinkering with the BoE interest rate, be directly adjusting tax (and import duty) rates; of which there are many to choose from …

