Lib Dems and Labour won’t contest Southend West by-election

The Liberal Democrats have stated that, along with Labour, we will not contest the forthcoming Southend West by-election caused by the shocking murder of Sir David Amess MP on Friday.
PA news agency understands that Labour is set to follow the principle established after Jo Cox’s murder in 2016 when parties which held Commons seats declined to select candidates in the subsequent Batley and Spen by-election, which was won by Tracey Brabin.
As a result of that move five years ago, it is understood Labour will refuse to contest the by-election in which voters will be asked to elect Sir David’s replacement after his tragic death on Friday.
A Liberal Democrat spokesman confirmed to PA that the party will not fight for the seat either when a polling date is set.
This is the second time in five years that the two parties have made this decision after an MP has been killed in violent circumstances.
It’s very different from the 80s and 90s when the parties stood in by-elections following the murders of Sir Anthony Berry and Ian Gow. In the 1979 General Election, held weeks after the assassination of Airey Neave, Labour and Lib Dems contested his Abingdon seat.
There are two arguments on this. On one hand, there is a view that the murder of an MP shouldn’t lead to a change in the make-up of Parliament. Others will feel, though, that this Government is so appalling that the opposition needs to take each and every opportunity to oppose it.
Do you think we have made the right decision?
Unambiguously yes. Views like “Others will feel, though, that this Government is so appalling that the opposition needs to take each and every opportunity to oppose it.” are corrosive to the health of our democracy.
I disagree with this approach.
It’s wholly undemocratic.
There is no actual ‘election’, if there are no alternatives – and without a candidate from at least one of either Labour or the Lib Dems, there is no viable alternative.
It’s not even as if the new Tory candidate will be the same person, with the same known views on local issues, hence they aren’t standing on the same platform on which Amess was elected. The next Tory candidate might share none of the same views (or might not even be from the area) and therefore can’t be deemed to be a ‘continuation candidate’ – but without viable alternative options, the people do not have the opportunity to reject that.
That’s not democracy.
As for the argument about not upsetting the balance of power at Westminster over a murdered MP, I understand that argument and could support it when it’s a minority party, or the governments power is wafer-thin. When the Tories have an 80-odd seat majority however… That argument is absolutely irrelevant.
I therefore believe we should be fielding a candidate – even if we chose to not actively campaign out of respect/to avoid whipping up division.