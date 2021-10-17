ALDC by-election report: 14 September 2021

After a busy couple of weeks there were fewer by-elections on Thursday night. Polls were held in Surrey Heath, Harrow, Wigan, Billericay and Falkirk.

On Surrey Heath Borough Council, Lib Dem candidate Jacques Olmo came agonisingly close to beating the Conservatives in Frimley Green ward. Well done to Jacques and the team for winning 47% of the vote. But sadly, they were just 19 votes shy of the Conservatives.

Surrey Heath BC, Frimley Green Ward

Conservative: 896 [48.5%, +19.6%]

Lib Dem (Jacques Olmo): 877 [47.4%, -1.6%]

Labour: 76 [4.1%, +4.1]

In the Borough Council of Harrow, the Lib Dems achieved a great result and jumped from third place to second place in Pinner South ward, increasing our vote share by 2%. Congratulations to Lib Dem candidate Sanjay Karia and the team in Harrow for moving the Lib Dems forward in this seat.

Harrow LBC, Pinner South Ward

Conservative: 1392 [60.5%, +1.6%]

Lib Dem (Sanjay Karia): 390 [16.9%, +2.2%]

Labour: 331 [14.4%, -12.2%]

Green: 188 [8.2%, +8.2%]

In Wigan Labour held the seat of Leigh West with a reduced share of the vote, while candidate Sharron Lee Honey increased the Lib Dem vote share by 2%. Thank you to Sharron and the team in Wigan for fighting a good campaign and increasing the Lib Dem vote.

Wigan MBC, Leigh West Ward

Labour: 1004 [56.2%, -0.4%]

Conservative: 423 [23.7%, -1.9%]

Independent: 257 [14.4%, +14.4%]

Lib Dem (Sharron Lee Honey): 103 [5.8%, +2%]

The final by-election with a Lib Dem candidate of the night was on Billericay Town Council where Charlie Everest achieved a very strong result – finishing 2nd with over 20% of the vote and increasing the Lib Dem vote share by over 11% compared to the Borough result for the same ward in May. Well done to Charlie and the team. The result itself was a Conservative gain from an Independent councillor.

Billericay Town Council, Billericay East Ward

Conservative: 949 [60.3%]

Lib Dem (Charlie Everest): 341 [21.7%]

Independent: 282 [18%]

Falkirk Council, Falkirk South Ward

There was one other by-election this week. In Falkirk the SNP gained the ward of Falkirk South from the Conservatives. In a very close result there was only 0.3% (or 25 votes) between the two parties.

SNP: 1691 [39.2%, +3.5%]

Conservative: 1676 [38.9%, +6.8%]

Labour: 679 [15.7%, -11.4%]

Green: 267 [6.2%, +1.1%]

A full breakdown of these results can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.