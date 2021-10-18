Mark Valladares

Bienvenue dans ma journée: 18 October 2021 – the Cantons de l’Est edition

Good morning, everyone! Liberal Democrat Voice is brought to you today from a less-travelled part of southern Quebec.

Obviously, moderation is going to be a bit erratic, as I’m five hours adrift and trying to combine my day editor responsibilities with a crash course in being an evil step-grandfather, so do bear with me.

The continuing debate on what the tragic murder of Sir David Amess means for our politics seems, to this observer at least, to overlook the fact that any prospect of a new, more respectful politics will be stillborn in the face of a media which craves binary, adversarial argument and abhors complexity, or shade, and of social media which encourages emotional reaction rather than measured response. Indeed, those who report on our politicians need disharmony and disrespect. Doubtless the Government will feel the need to react via legislation which will serve to reduce the freedoms of those who respect the law whilst doing little to protect us from those for whom common decency is an absurdity. I would so love to be proved wrong though.

Somewhat appropriately, today is the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s father and a former Prime Minister of Canada (1968-79, 1980-84), whilst on this day in 1931, Al Capone was convicted of federal income-tax evasion – well deserved to my mind. And, on 18 October 1922, the British Broadcasting Company Ltd was established, leading directly to the existence of Strictly Come Dancing.

Peter Wrigley responds to Michael Meadowcroft later, and he’s well worth reading. But other than that, the day beckons for anyone with an opinion to share, so you know what to do…

