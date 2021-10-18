Liberalism or Die

The best definition Liberalism I know was spelled out by Timothy Garton Ash in a Guardian article on 29 November 2004.

Liberalism, properly understood (is) a quest for the greatest possible measure of individual freedom compatible with the freedom of others.

That’s all there is to it if we understand “freedom to” (live and eat decently, get educated, achieve our potential, participate in society, debate our differences in a respectful manner) as well as “freedom “from“ (want, fear, coercion, domination, exploitation).

We now know that Fukuyama was wrong to declare the end of history and the triumph of liberal democracy in 1989. It is virtually non-existent in China, and on the back foot in India, severely dented by continuing Trumpism in the USA and populist nationalism in parts of Eastern Europe, and our own government is systematically removing its building blocks in the UK.

Yet in spite of two general elections since the debacle of 2015 (both an opportunity to promote our beliefs) our standing in the opinion polls remains in single figures.

The nub of the problem is spelled out by Ian Dunt is his excellent “How to be a Liberal.”

For many years now, liberals have failed to argue for our values. We have apologies for them, or seemed embarrassed by them, or not even mentioned them at all. (page 442)

I believe that, come May 2022, we shall make further significant gains in local government. Sadly, I suspect that most of the gains will be made on the basis of skilful exploitation of local issues. I wasn’t there but I suspect that was the basis of our success in Chesham and Amersham.

I am writing this following Michael Meadowcroft’s appeal to the party leadership for a modern statement of our, beliefs, the summary of that appeal on LDV and the many thoughtful and valuable comments they produced.

I disagree with Michael on his dismissal of a “progressive alliance”. However, that is not, yet, a practical proposition, so we must do what we can with the second best of tactical voting.

Ed Davey hinted at that when he wrote of the Batley and Spen by-election:

Voters are far smarter than people give them credit for. Liberal Democrat voters may well notice that this is a Labour-held seat with the Tories in a close second, and they’ll draw their own conclusions.

Indeed they did. Local Liberal Democrats and many outside helpers campaigned hard on exclusively local issues for an excellent candidate, and our vote share fell from 4.7% to 3.3%.

My belief is that at by-elections and general elections where we are not the main contender, we campaign to attract activists rather than votes, and do so by spelling out our principles.

My own preferences would be for:

A robust defence of our liberal democracy, including, of course, respect for the rule of law and fairer voting;

International honesty and co-operation for a fairer world, not just a fairer Britain;

Decision making at the most appropriate level, from the UN and EU though to the parish council;

Co-operation in government, commerce and industry, with a say in the decision making and a share in the procedes, where appropriate.

Others will have other priorities but the aim should be to raise politics above the squalid Tory/Labour squabble for the spoils of a divided society and appeal to potential activists who say, in the Quaker phrase, “That speaks to my condition,” and come forward to work for this vision of a more noble future.

I know, it needs to be presented in a far more attractive manner, but if we don’t say what it is and appeal to the people prepared to fight for it, Liberal Democracy will die.

* An analysis of the literature for the Batley and Spen campaign will appear in the next issue of Liberator.

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats