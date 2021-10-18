Why not ignore the Government’s call to return to the office?

Last week, Government MPs and the forces of darkness Daily Mail were calling on civil servants to stop lazing around at home and get back to work, in part as an example to the private sector, and perhaps as support to their friends in the commercial property sector.

Meanwhile, many sectors are recognising the challenges and opportunities that allowing their staff greater flexibility in terms of where they work bring. I would argue that, ultimately, there are a number of key issues that will determine whether or not our office culture can, will or should adapt.

The end of “command and control”?

Can you trust your staff to perform their duties without being physically overseen? Remote management relies on a more adult relationship between manager and managed, and the use of management data to spot poor performance will become ever more important. That gives organisations, especially Government departments, an incentive to be more selective in their target setting, and focus more on customer outcomes over administrative box-ticking exercises, on quality over quantity. That in turn offers the hope of better, more efficient government.

Economic redistribution, greater opportunity

Cities draw economic activity away from their hinterland, causing often low-paid employees in service industries to follow the activity in order to find employment. Working from home means more spend locally, and thus more employment opportunities. Add to that the savings from less frequent commuting, which are likely to be recycled into other spending, and you can see how rural areas, country towns and so-called “dormitory towns” might thrive.

And, if you don’t need to go into an office, you don’t need to live near it, increasing the opportunities for those who otherwise might not apply to fill vacancies and for those for whom working in, or getting to, an office is challenging – for example, those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

Climate change

Less commuting means lower emissions generated, and whilst some of that may be replaced by increased levels of local travel, the move from fossil fuels to renewables for electricity generation offers a route towards meeting future targets as energy use shifts from powering urban office buildings to private homes.

Stronger, more engaged communities

I have, with more free time available to me through reduced commuting, been a more effective Parish councillor, and many others have felt more able to involved in the life of my village. And that’s true across the country, offering the voluntary and charitable sectors a new pool of potential volunteers and encouraging people to take a greater interest in the communities they live in.

It’s not all positive, of course. Working from home doesn’t work for everybody, and not everyone has a place at home from which they can operate relatively undisturbed. Others prefer the discipline of the nine to five, the camaraderie of the workplace, or need more immediate support.

But I would argue that, by offering staff the opportunity to work from home as much as they might reasonably choose, employers offer choice and promote freedom and personal responsibility, both being concepts that liberals should support. For it does seem that the current Conservative Party prefers coercion and imposition over choice and freedom, and we should be challenging them on that.

* Mark Valladares is mostly working from home. He doesn’t have a Peloton, preferring a gentle stroll around his village instead.