Lib Dems back carers with £2.6 billion support package in emotional debate

Y ou would think, wouldn’t you, that if the person you had spent your life from childhood caring for died, you would get some help with funeral expenses?

You would think, wouldn’t you, that if the person you had spent your life from childhood for died, you wouldn’t be made homeless?

You would think, wouldn’t you, that if you were willing to take on the responsibility of caring for someone you love, you would automatically get at least some training in how to lift them in a way that didn’t ruin your own health? Or some information regarding your rights as a carer.

Nope.

In an incredibly powerful and emotional debate at Conference, carers described how hard their lives can be. The main motion, proposing a £2.6 billion boost for support for carers, was proposed by Ed Davey, who, of course, has had caring responsibilities throughout his life. As a teenager he cared for his terminally ill mother. As an adult, he cared for his grandparents and, now, his severely disabled son.

Charley Hasted proposed an amendment which added in to the main motion, better provision for respite care, better training and support for carers, removal of the cliff edge of removal of benefits if they should take up employment and faster access to mental health support. In one of the most powerful speeches I have ever heard at Conference, they described how they can’t remember a time when they weren’t a carer. They care for their disabled mother with their sibling. They described how the last time they and their sibling were able to do anything social together was 23 years ago when they went to the cinema as 11 year olds.

They broke down as they described their love for their mother and the fact that they have never had respite care as the arrangements that would be made for her would not meet her needs. Carers are desperate, they said, and need the help set out in the motion.

Charley’s amendment passed with not one single vote against.

Young Liberal Katharine Macy, said that if her mum died tomorrow, she wouldn’t have any idea about how she would pay for the funeral. She described how three people she has cared for her in her life have passed away and the problems that this has caused. Her amendment gives anyone who is eligible for Carer’s Allowance the right to a Funeral Expenses Payment.

The main proposals in the motion which you can read here, are:

Raising Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year, and expanding the number of carers who are eligible for it.

Giving councils emergency funding for respite care so carers can take breaks.

Introducing paid Carer’s Leave and requiring employers to make reasonable adjustments for carers.

It was great to see Conference back the proposals so emphatically.

After the debate, Ed Davey said:

This pandemic has shown that we are a nation of carers. But people looking after their loved ones are still too often forgotten and ignored by people in power. The challenges carers face every day have been made even harder by Covid. Most are having to spend more time looking after loved ones during this pandemic. Most haven’t been able to take a single break since it started. Most are simply exhausted. We must do far more to support our wonderful carers. The Government should start by immediately raising Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year, and providing emergency funding for local councils to give carers a break. The Liberal Democrats will stand up for carers and lead the way to a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.

Way back in the mists of time, when I got involved in the SDP as a teenager, I enthusiastically subscribed to the party newspaper The Social Democrat. The front page story on the very first issue I ever received was about carers and how our councillors in Tameside were supporting them. It’s always been a key issue for us and yet nearly 40 years later, we still hear that carers are desperate because nobody else will champion their needs.We

We can be very proud of the debate that we had today.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings