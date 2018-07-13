Paul Walter

++Lib Dems gain from Tories in Southwold and Reydon

By | Fri 13th July 2018 - 8:17 am

Congratulations to David Beavan and team on a stunning win in Southwold and Reydon.

This was a by-election for Waveney council caused by the sad death of Conservative councillor Sue Allen

May 2015 result (two seats in ward) C 1170/990 Lab 472/310 Grn 347/302 UKIP 341

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

This entry was posted in Council by-elections.
