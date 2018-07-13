++Lib Dems gain from Tories in Southwold and Reydon

Congratulations to David Beavan and team on a stunning win in Southwold and Reydon.
Congratulations to David Bevan and @Waveney_LibDem.
Lib Dem GAIN from Conservatives!
Waveney DC, Southwold & Reydon
LD David Beavan 1005 (71.38%)
Con 307 (21.8%)
Lab 78 (5.54%)
UKIP 18 (1.28%) pic.twitter.com/Q2EtneGHLL
— ALDC (@ALDC) July 13, 2018
This was a by-election for Waveney council caused by the sad death of Conservative councillor Sue Allen
May 2015 result (two seats in ward) C 1170/990 Lab 472/310 Grn 347/302 UKIP 341
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.