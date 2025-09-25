Lib Dems on Starmer’s digital ID: Nope.

Keir Starmer is expected to announce a compulsory digital ID card for British citizens tomorrow. Thankfully, our Science and Technology spokesperson Victoria Collins has committed the party to opposing it. In a statement she said:

Liberal Democrats cannot support a mandatory digital ID where people are forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives. People shouldn’t be turned into criminals just because they can’t have a digital ID, or choose not to. This will be especially worrying to millions of older people, people living in poverty and disabled people – who are more likely to be digitally excluded.

This is something of a relief to me given Lisa Smart’s recent article on this site.

I don’t think that we should change our minds on this. I wrote on Sunday about the packed consultation Lisa and Victoria held at 8 am on Sunday in Bournemouth. While some people happily brandished their Estonian or Belgian ID cards, others highlighted the dangers, ranging from the massive cost (estimated somewhere between £10-19 billion which we don’t have), the problems with government tech systems, the impact on people who are not white being disproportionately asked to produce their ID and the impact on trans people.

For me, the relationship between the citizen and the state is very much that the latter is the servant of the former, not the other way around and the idea of compulsory ID turns that on its head.

I am so profligate with my data, probably irresponsibly so – one look at my social media apps and Apple wallet tells you that. I have so many digital cards from supermarkets but digital id from the state is not the same thing. I can terminate my relationship with Sainsbos or Morrisons whenever I want and pay £1.35 more for my butter if I choose.

I am not up for a huge state database that can identify all the groups at risk of persecution should the bad people get into power. And while we are on the subject of bad people, let’s see if Nigel Farage would actually dismantle a big ID database if it existed if he became PM. I would not hold my breath on that one.

If Putin were to invade Estonia, citizens would soon find out that their much vaunted protections didn’t amount to much and he’d get access to all their personal info. What a useful tool for the despot that could be.

I think we need to look at this from the perspective of the non white person or the trans person to understand the harm it could do. And imagine it in the hands of the worst people.

I am relieved by the party’s opposition to Starmer’s proposal, but I was not reassured by Ed’s answer to my question in the q and a at Conference at all. He seems to think that we could set something up that would empower the citizen. I strongly disagree.

If there was an attempt to change our policy to be happy with a voluntary system of digital ID, I think it would spark a huge debate. It would probably be good for us, because it’s ages since we had a proper big healthy debate about something. But it’s not one I think the proposers of accepting such a system would win. The leadership should remember the rammy over secret courts in the 2010s which united the various factions on economic policy against Nick Clegg’s agreement to the Conservative proposal.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings