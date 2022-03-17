Greg Foster

Liberal Democrat Technology Project: Update

By | Thu 17th March 2022 - 11:39 am

This is (hopefully) the first of many regular updates on the project. We’re aiming to update every two weeks.

We’ll also be posting more regular updates on our newly unveiled Technology Blog which is hugely exciting – because it’s been built on our brand new website platform, Fleet.

Fleet is intended to replace both Nationbuilder and Prater Raines FOCI for the party.

We’re building it in collaboration with the team at Prater Raines and it’s based on the open source Typo3 framework – which is widely used by organisations with a federated structure (like us!). We’ll also be heavily customising the default version of Typo3 to make it easier for Liberal Democrats to use.

There’s a lot still to do to get things ready for local parties, but this website hopefully gives you a sneak preview of what’s to come.

On the Tech Blog itself, we’ve also included lots of information on the new tools, project goals and frequently asked questions. We’ll keep adding more information as we get closer to launch day.

We also spent some time at our Spring Conference, giving a more in depth update on where we are with the Technology project.

The presentation covered the big decisions we’ve taken to get to where we are today, as well as more in-depth information about our projects to fix our data and replace our website (which you can learn more about here).

If you missed the session, fear not! You can catch up here and we’re also running another session on Tuesday 5th April at 18:30, which you can register for on Eventcube, one of our new tools!).

* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Technology

