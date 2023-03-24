Liberation from cars – at least in cities …

I came to the Spring Conference for free and was dropped off at a bus stop outside my hotel, returning home three days later from a stop across the road. The travelling was on two routes operated by Transdev, one of the most forward looking bus companies in the country. Changing in Leeds Bus Station from one stand to another was my longest distance pulling a case, with no need to cross Leeds or York City Centres.

Since gaining my all-England concessionary bus pass a decade and a half ago (thank you Gordon Brown) and as a rail card user, I had become increasingly multi-modal in my travelling habits. Shortly after the 2022 Autumn Conference which never happened, I gave up driving completely.

As a former member of a Transport Authority and a lifelong student of public transport, I felt that I was as best placed an anyone else I knew when it came to making the best of inadequate bus services, which is possible in northern cities. I’m not sure I could say the same about trains. Of course it ought not to be like that. Other European countries do it differently. In or out of the EU, the UK has been woefully negligent in learning from our closest neighbours in terms of best practice in punctuality, frequency, cleanliness, safety, costs and convenience.

Round our way, a number of bus services get cancelled, often at short notice, “due to shortage of drivers” which means that constant tracking of vehicles takes priority over using timetables. If we are in a crisis caused by an absence of qualified staff, most passengers would probably settle pro tem for fewer journeys that were guaranteed to happen. I’d like to think that settling for this relatively unpalatable solution was one of the functions of management but this doesn’t seem to be case. The only way in which the whole mess is the fault of users is that we have failed to elect politicians willing to opt for radically new ways of paying for public transport. This would be preferable to control ultimately resting at the other end of the country, or indeed in other countries, with bosses constrained by the priorities of private sector shareholders.

When I was on the Passenger Transport Authority (now subsumed under the Mayoral Combined Authority) we were making progress with a bus franchising scheme which enjoyed all-party support but it was killed stone dead because of a court case in Tyne and Wear. Our West Yorkshire Labour Mayor is committed to a similar scheme. However she is cautious about the timetable and my worry is that bus patronage will continue in a downward spiral before we have an offer that will tempt people out of their cars.

We don’t necessarily need exciting new rapid transit schemes. We do need quality bus provision with control over fares and routes back in the public domain. Meanwhile I can only testify to the liberation that comes, at least for me, in giving up driving a car.

I had a hunch that serious ring fencing of money was the best way that my wife and I could chart the financial benefits. So we established a new bank account with a debit card that is very different in appearance to the others. This is for train fares, taxi fares and peak time (or non-English) bus fares. There is also a tin, regularly topped up, for unexpected taxi usage.

This travel fund was established with the healthy proceeds of selling a low-mileage car as well as a small monthly injection reflecting a tiny fraction of the money saved by not paying for petrol, insurance, servicing, road tax, roadside assistance etc. Then there are the personal benefits of relaxation (most of the time) while travelling. If push comes to shove it is still possible to read a newspaper, Lib Dem Voice or whatever on a crowded bus or train!

It is clear already that our estimated reduced travel costs are way, way below our expectations already. However I acknowledge that people need more than financial incentives if they are to change their travel habits. As Liberal Democrats know perfectly well, environmental imperatives are a matter of public policy, much more significant than any personal choices we choose to make.

* Geoff Reid is a retired Methodist minister and former Lord Mayor of Bradford.