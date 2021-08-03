LibLink: Christine Jardine: Hydrogen has huge potential for decarbonisation

In her Scotsman column this week, Christine Jardine looks at Hydrogen as a weapon in our arsenal against climate change.

She looks at many potential uses – from fuelling planes to heating homes and highlights the work of the European Marine Energy Centre on Orkney:

EMEC is supporting a project known as HyFlyer which has already achieved the world’s first flight of a commercial-grade hydrogen electric aircraft in September of last year. ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric Piper Malibu Mirage successfully achieved a 20-minute flight from Cranfield airfield in the UK in which the only fumes it produced were water vapour. The next phase of the project is targeting a successful commercial-grade flight of a 19-seater craft, potentially in 2023. The green hydrogen fuelling systems required for flight tests will be delivered by EMEC. Perhaps the best indicator of the potential for hydrogen-powered flight is that the project is backed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK. There are of course other aircraft being developed across the globe and what is significant for me is the potential for commercial flights, perhaps initially short-haul domestic. And while the possibility of carbon-free air travel is, for me, one of the most exciting possibilities, there are many more that are unlocked by green hydrogen.

She outlines some of the proposals in her Clean Air Bill to be debated in Parliament later this year.

It is part of a raft of proposals which my party wants to see used to fight climate change, and investment in cutting-edge energy technologies like green hydrogen is central to that. It can power our heating and drive our transport, and the UK has the potential to lead the world in the development of green hydrogen technologies and projects. We have the scientific, geological, and renewable resources, but we need to find the political will. Our aim should, my party believes, be to decarbonise the power sector completely by supporting renewables in household and community energy projects to create jobs and cut fossil-fuel imports. We know that decarbonising heat will be difficult, but hydrogen may have a role to play alongside other technologies such as geo-thermal heat pumps.

You can read the whole article here.

