LibLink: Jo Swinson Lib Dems reaped the rewards of unapologetically supporting a People’s Vote

Somewhere in the long night on Sunday, when she was dotting about between various media outlets, Jo Swinson found the time to write an article for the Times Red Box looking at the reasons for the spectacular Lib Dem success. Being clear about what we were about paid dividends.

Our message at the elections was crystal clear and it worked. Voters recognised the Liberal Democrats are the largest and strongest Remain party. For the past two and a half years we have been unapologetically making the case for a People’s Vote and we have successfully built a cross-party, cross-country movement in support of it.

But while Labour and the Tories lead the country to a disastrous Brexit, we have more to do:

Even as we celebrate these excellent results, we can’t ignore that the Brexit Party made significant gains, that the favourite in the Conservative leadership contest panders to the far right to advance his career (and is certainly not fit for public office), and that the leader of the opposition is yet to take a stance on the biggest issue of the day. Brexit has turned us into a laughing stock internationally. It’s detracted attention for the real challenges we face, such as the climate emergency, widening inequality and struggling public services. And it’s preventing us from making the most of the technological revolution right ahead of us. This Conservative government and Labour opposition are putting our country’s future in jeopardy for the pursuit of a reckless ideology and party unity. We must demand better for our young people because they deserve the same opportunities that we’ve had, including the chance to study, work and fall in love right across the 28 countries of the European Union. The task ahead is huge. We need to continue building on our successes this month and set out an alternative vision for our country, one where there is opportunity for everyone, where there is a renewed sense of community spirit and where we work with our closest allies to rise to the big challenges we face. That’s the only way we can counter the divisive and hateful vision on offer by Nigel Farage and the Conservative leadership hopefuls.

