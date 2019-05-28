LibLink: Jo Swinson Lib Dems reaped the rewards of unapologetically supporting a People’s Vote

Somewhere in the long night on Sunday, when she was dotting about between various media outlets, Jo Swinson found the time to write an article for the Times Red Box looking at the reasons for the spectacular Lib Dem success. Being clear about what we were about paid dividends.
Our message at the elections was crystal clear and it worked. Voters recognised the Liberal Democrats are the largest and strongest Remain party. For the past two and a half years we have been unapologetically making the case for a People’s Vote and we have successfully built a cross-party, cross-country movement in support of it.
But while Labour and the Tories lead the country to a disastrous Brexit, we have more to do:
Even as we celebrate these excellent results, we can’t ignore that the Brexit Party made significant gains, that the favourite in the Conservative leadership contest panders to the far right to advance his career (and is certainly not fit for public office), and that the leader of the opposition is yet to take a stance on the biggest issue of the day.
Brexit has turned us into a laughing stock internationally. It’s detracted attention for the real challenges we face, such as the climate emergency, widening inequality and struggling public services. And it’s preventing us from making the most of the technological revolution right ahead of us.
This Conservative government and Labour opposition are putting our country’s future in jeopardy for the pursuit of a reckless ideology and party unity. We must demand better for our young people because they deserve the same opportunities that we’ve had, including the chance to study, work and fall in love right across the 28 countries of the European Union.
The task ahead is huge. We need to continue building on our successes this month and set out an alternative vision for our country, one where there is opportunity for everyone, where there is a renewed sense of community spirit and where we work with our closest allies to rise to the big challenges we face. That’s the only way we can counter the divisive and hateful vision on offer by Nigel Farage and the Conservative leadership hopefuls.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
Will you be telling voters exactly why People’s Vote was set up and backed by £17.89M
from a pharmaceutical Sweden/Swiss registered company Pharma which is owned by the Princess of Denmark and family ???? No probably not.
Jason: got any sources for that claim? I just did a quick Google and couldn’t find anything.
I disagree with Jo. We got attention and votes precisely because we stopped talking about a Peoples’ Vote, and started talking about what we wanted, which is to Stop Brexit. A Peoples’ Vote is one way to stop Brexit. It is not the only way. Withdrawing notification of Article 50, as allowed by Lib Dem party policy agreed at our last two conferences, is another.
If there’s one thing we should have learned from these elections it’s that taking a clear stand gets you support, and dithering does not. With the Tories likely to pick a hardline Brexiteer as their new leader (and hence PM), the Lib Dems should be looking to pick a leader who is prepared to make the case for what we want – to Stop Brexit – rather than promote a half-hearted way of potentially achieving that. I had hoped that Jo might be that leader; after reading this I am not so sure.
Hmm. The party campaign seems to have flourished (to some degree, on a low turnout in elections held in strange circumstances) by promising a vote for us was a vote to stop Brexit.
Yet the party’s second referendum policy doesn’t do that. It turns the decision back to the public. It’s entirely possible that No Deal will be on the ballot. If that wins then Lib Dems MPs will presumably vote for it in Parliament.
That’s if the EU allows us another extension to hold a referendum which is far from certain
Whatever way we can stop a disastrous Brexit is ok with me and Jo,s last paragraph rings the right bells for me, the sooner these people are exposed for what they really stand for the better.
@ Jason: Which Princess? The Crown Princess, Princess Marie, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, Princess Athena, Dowager Princess of Sayn-Wittenstein-Berleburg? You really need to be more specific when casting aspersions.
“the leader of the opposition is yet to take a stance on the biggest issue of the day.”
He has today. Despite the public pressure from prominent Labour MPs he finished by saying that the issue needs to go back to the Labour conference WHICH IS IN OCTOBER!
There is a risk of crashing out with no deal at or before that time. He needs to understand that sitting on the fence has failed. The Labour Party is split and is daily and weakly arguing that they need to unify the country first.
The BBC should repeat his interview on tv, so that they notice what he said.
They are obsessed with the Tory leadership race.
Is Theresa May attending the Heads of Government meeting?
I have Yahood for a company called PHARMA .It comes up with Big Pharma owned by the Sackler family in the US. Their are lots of PHARMAceutical companies which are you referring to Jason?
Who is so foolhardy as to suggest that Corbyn will ever fullheartedly come out for the people’s vote?
He rather would keep rereading his “London Labour Briefing” articles (defending Militant Tendency in his Labour Party), admiring, no: swooning about how just and right every LLB standpoint was…