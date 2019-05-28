Paul Walter

Many congratulations to Naomi Long and the Alliance party in Northern Ireland – elected by STV!

By | Tue 28th May 2019 - 4:20 pm


Many congratulations to Naomi Long on a stunning win in Northern Ireland for our sister party, the Alliance. Naomi, who is the leader of the Alliance party, a former MP and Lord Mayor of Belfast, becomes the Alliance party’s first MEP.

What is particularly heart-warming is that the election was conducted by Single Transferable Vote. Naomi came second in the poll, leapfrogging the candidate who was first on first preferences, due to her strong performance with second preference voting. Against the backdrop of Northern Irish politics, that is quite something. One could say that STV is custom-made for such polarised situations. It’s enough to bring a tear to this old Liberal’s eye!

The Alliance share of the 1st preference votes was 18.5%, which was 11.4 percentage points up on 2014. And 4.1 points higher than their previous high-water mark of 14.4% in the 1977 Council elections.

Naomi said after the result was announced:

People are tired of the fact that the stale politics of the past isn’t delivering. What we are offering for people are solutions to the problems we have, not just more problems.

The people who voted for me came together from right across the community, regardless of unionism, regardless of nationalism, regardless of all those labels.

I will serve them to the absolute best of my ability – they have my word on that.

The round details of the vote count are on Wikipedia.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarchris moore 28th May - 4:48pm
    My apologies for the bad editing.
  • User Avatarchris moore 28th May - 4:48pm
    @Michael 1. 1.South Korea 's higher education system - which you see as a model and somehow suporting your argument - is in fact dominated...
  • User AvatarDan Whitehead 28th May - 4:40pm
    Paul Holmes - thanks for your comment. To be clear, I am not at all dismissing the importance to continue to have a strong local...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 28th May - 4:27pm
    I have Yahood for a company called PHARMA .It comes up with Big Pharma owned by the Sackler family in the US. Their are lots...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 28th May - 4:27pm
    The rise of the Irish Party in the 19th century led to the collapse of the then main opposition party, the Liberals, in Ireland. The...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 28th May - 4:23pm
    "the leader of the opposition is yet to take a stance on the biggest issue of the day." He has today. Despite the public pressure...
Mon 3rd Jun 2019
18:30
American foreign policy forum
Thu 6th Jun 2019
Herefordshire UA, Ross North by-election
Thu 13th Jun 2019
19:30
Local party meeting
Thu 20th Jun 2019
Frank Little, Frank Little by-election