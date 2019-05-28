Many congratulations to Naomi Long and the Alliance party in Northern Ireland – elected by STV!

Many congratulations to Naomi Long on a stunning win in Northern Ireland for our sister party , the Alliance . Naomi, who is the leader of the Alliance party, a former MP and Lord Mayor of Belfast, becomes the Alliance party’s first MEP.

What is particularly heart-warming is that the election was conducted by Single Transferable Vote. Naomi came second in the poll, leapfrogging the candidate who was first on first preferences, due to her strong performance with second preference voting. Against the backdrop of Northern Irish politics, that is quite something. One could say that STV is custom-made for such polarised situations. It’s enough to bring a tear to this old Liberal’s eye!

The Alliance share of the 1st preference votes was 18.5%, which was 11.4 percentage points up on 2014. And 4.1 points higher than their previous high-water mark of 14.4% in the 1977 Council elections.

Naomi said after the result was announced:

People are tired of the fact that the stale politics of the past isn’t delivering. What we are offering for people are solutions to the problems we have, not just more problems. The people who voted for me came together from right across the community, regardless of unionism, regardless of nationalism, regardless of all those labels. I will serve them to the absolute best of my ability – they have my word on that.

The round details of the vote count are on Wikipedia.

