Some good news for the Liberal Democrats from Lord Ashcroft

Lord Ashcroft, nowadays a relatively detached observer of British politics, usefully spends some of the money he used to give to the Conservative Party on opinion polling. He has just published his post-voting analysis of the European elections – and it has some encouraging information for Liberal Democrats.

‘The biggest single chunk of Lib Dem support in the European elections came from 2017 Labour voters (37%), with 31% coming from previous Lib Dems and 24% coming from 2017 Conservatives.’

52% of Conservatives who had switched to voting for the Brexit Party said that they intend to stay with the Brexit Party at the next general election; while…

‘Conservatives who switched to the Lib Dems say they are even more likely to stay put: 61% now say they will vote Lib Dem again at the general election, with only 22% saying they expect to return to the Tories. Overall, only 43% of 2017 Conservative voters who turned out in the European elections say they will vote Tory at the next general election.’ ‘Half of Labour-Brexit Party switchers said they expected to stay with their new party at the next general election, with only just a quarter saying they expect to go back to Labour. Just over half (51%) of Labour-Lib Dem switchers currently say they will stay with the Lib Dems. Just over half (56%) of 2017 Labour voters say they will back Jeremy Corbyn’s party for Westminster.’

He doesn’t provide a breakdown of respondents by age, social class or education; and he doesn’t provide comparably detailed information on voters who switched to the Greens, which would have been useful. But this gives us some useful targets to go for: to hold onto our new voters, through continuing contact, and through getting across to them where we stand on policies other than on Brexit.

Our leadership campaign should help us to get other policies across, as the media (at last) give us more coverage for a contest likely to be far more constructive and less bloody than the parallel Conservative race. Both Ed Davey and Jo Swinson have done well in post-European election media comments, and we can hope for more media attention as the other two parties’ agonised arguments over what went wrong spill over.

One of the most encouraging impressions from this campaign is that so many of our new members have thrown themselves effectively into campaigning. Some of them, we have discovered, have brought campaigning experience from other parties. The last weekend before the Euro-elections, a package of leaflets was brought round to our house late at night by a local member who told us he’d been ‘a Ted Heath Conservative’ party member until the Conservative Party had made people like him too uncomfortable; and we went out to deliver the leaflets alongside a new friend who had been a member of the Labour Party until a few months ago. Let’s hope we can attract more like them over the coming months.

Those of us who’ve been members of the Liberal Party and then the Liberal Democrats for decades know from hard experience how difficult it is to crack the two-party stranglehold on British politics. But it’s now possible that old loyalties and political coalitions are beginning to disintegrate. In recent weeks I’ve listened to people I had thought of as tribally-committed to Labour or the Conservatives tell me that this time they were voting for us. The election of Boris Johnson or Dominic Raab as Conservative leader, or the continuing leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, under the influence of his tight-knit circle of advisers, might well drive some surprisingly prominent people in our direction along with others. We must do our best to encourage those we see as liberally-inclined, to be cautious about those we see as careerists hoping to hop for a while onto our bandwagon, and to work to consolidate the voter support, financial resources, and enlarged membership that recent months have happily brought us.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.