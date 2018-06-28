Mary Reid

LibLink: Layla Moran “Airbus shows businesses are running out of patience with our Government”

By | Thu 28th June 2018 - 12:25 pm

Layla Moran has been writing on Huffpost on the fallout from Airbus’s announcement that it will pull out of Britain (with the loss of thousands of jobs) if there is no transition deal on Brexit.

She writes:

The difficulty for those of us campaigning against an extreme Brexit ripping us out of the world’s largest market is that not enough people feel that the economy is nose-diving.

Take Airbus. It is looking for a breakthrough later this week at the European Council meeting, or else. It was a brave announcement, that if we don’t secure a decent trade deal, it is likely to move factories and jobs abroad – brave not for the act of leaving but for coming out and saying it.

So why did Airbus risk such an announcement? Because this wasn’t a threat. This was the first stage of its disinvestment from the UK; the risk of a no-deal Brexit is now simply too great, and too soon. Even a company the size of Airbus cannot afford to risk £1billion a week.

After laying out the dangers she sums up:

It breaks my heart to think of jobs lost and families devastated by potential Airbus job losses. But if there is any positive in this, perhaps even at this late hour, it is that as MPs start to receive letters from constituents worried about their jobs, pressure can still be brought.

This is much more than a row about deceitful slogans on buses. If Brexit is a plane crash, the pilot is out of the cockpit arguing with the cabin crew while ground control is screaming “mayday, mayday”. Credit at least to Airbus for refusing to follow the order over the tannoy – which is, terrifyingly, “brace, brace”.

You can read the full article here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Reisdorf 28th Jun - 8:32pm
    One thing that is vaguely refered to in Harley Davidson's statement, but which Trump's tweet appears to deny, is that some Harley models have been...
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 28th Jun - 8:26pm
    When I had international family law issues with a grandchild, I studied. It was one of your MEPs said, he felt sorry for those, I...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 28th Jun - 7:49pm
    It may not all be over but all Lord Wallace puts forward is a series of ways in which it goes wrong and wronger. Turning...
  • User Avatarfrankie 28th Jun - 7:13pm
    Martin, Much a it troubles me to disagree, while I agree the Brexiteers exhibit a degree of arrogance and sense of exceptionalism, it is hardly...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 28th Jun - 7:03pm
    @ Laurence Cox, "We have to ensure that saving is made profitable again" When was it ever 'profitable' in the post war period? Apart from...
  • User Avatarfrankie 28th Jun - 7:00pm
    I see yet another of the Brexiteers leaders has sugguested getting out of Dodge, Lord Ashcroft prefers Malta, wee Mogg Dublin, John Redwood anywhere but...